A young Ghanaian discovers affordable land in Asuokaw-Odumase for farming and investment opportunities

Land in the Eastern Region is significantly cheaper than in Accra, encouraging youth to engage in agriculture

Reactions highlight the potential of farming and the challenges of land registration in Ghana

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A young Ghanaian man travelled to a place in the Eastern Region where the land is selling for much lower than it is sold in Accra and other developed cities in Ghana.

The young man said that due to the price of the land, some younger people own pieces of it and use it for farming.

A young Ghanaian man shares videos showing lands costing GH¢1,000 per plot in Asuokaw-Odumase, Eastern Region. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He indicated that residents in the said town are mainly farmers who engage in cassava and cocoa farming.

In his video on X, the young man showed a cocoa farm they were walking through to their destination and described what he could see at the time.

The young man said the cocoa crops had grown beautifully, and he felt like owning land in that area.

He encouraged other people living in the top Ghanaian cities to think of investing in land in such areas.

He indicated that the place is called Asuokaw-Odumase, a farming community near Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

He described the place as one where land is affordable and useful for agricultural purposes.

"One plot of land here in Asuokaw-Odumase costs GH¢1,000. One young boy here owns four plots, which he uses for farming. This place is close to Asamankese, and cassava and other crops are abundant here."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to land cost in Eastern Region

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@NANAGUCCHIDDB said:

"These are the types of news young people need. Sell your iPhones, buy a land or lands, farm cassava, make the gari yourself, process it into high-grade gari and package it for export. There are a lot of Ghanaians and Nigerians in the diaspora who need high-grade gari to make g)b3 and eba. Do this lowkey, it will take a long time, the struggles, the loss, you will learn, you will correct your mistakes, you will speak with experts who have done this before, and you will surely succeed. Good luck, and stop scrolling and fooling around on the internet. No one is coming to save you, know this and hit the road to save yourself!"

@SpecialBwoy wrote:

"If we buy the land for Gh¢1,000, how much will the land commission take for the land to be registered…😂😂😂😂???"

@Butrousba said:

"Na so dem take scam one boga, he bought 5 plot, he reach der dem tell um say "kwasia asaase ben na y3 1k " 🤣🤣."

@greatoseii wrote:

"Isn’t 1k the lease price for land…cos land 1k dier gye Sahara desert o."

@SackBontaleAFC said:

"Good. But disturbing facts be. We can’t be selling all our farm lands for buildings."

@EbenezerQuart16 wrote:

"Let's hope they don't turn it all into real estate."

@Great8_Grace said:

"The real question is not how cheap land is, but why are young people still ignoring agriculture when entry is this low?"

Practical Steps to Building a House on a ₵2,000–₵2,500 Salary. Image credit: Freepik & Kampala Metropolitan Properties

Source: Twitter

How to build on a ₵2,000 to ₵2,500 salary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Philips Construction showed how anyone earning a ₵2,000–₵2,500 salary can start building their house.

He emphasised starting with land, working with an architect to design within your budget, and letting a contractor break costs into manageable stages.

The approach showed that with careful planning and consistent savings, homeownership is possible even on a modest income.

Source: YEN.com.gh