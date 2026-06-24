Obour, a passionate Black Stars supporter, faced entry issues at the Boston Stadium due to ticket problems

Ghana's government opted not to fly fans abroad, prioritising local ticket purchases for Ghanaians in host countries

Reactions on social media highlighted frustrations over the treatment of dedicated fans like Obour at international matches

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Obour, an ardent Ghanaian supporter of the Ghana Black Stars, was disappointed when he got to the Boston Stadium to support the team in the game against England.

Ghana Black Stars played against the Three Lions of England at the Boston Stadium in the United States of America (USA) on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Obour, a passionate supporter of the Ghana Black Stars, stays outside the Boston Stadium due to ticketing issues. Photo credit: Getty Images & @theglobalarchivist/TikTok

Source: UGC

There were several Ghanaian supporters at the stadium to support the Black Stars, even though the game ended in a goalless draw.

The Ghanaian government earlier indicated that it would not fly supporters from Ghana abroad to cheer the Black Stars.

President John Dramani Mahama indicated that the government would rather buy match tickets for Ghanaians living in the US and other host countries to watch the games.

However, some Ghanaians left the country to support the Black Stars abroad. One of such persons is Obour.

Obour stranded at Boston Stadium

The staunch supporter of the Ghana Black Stars, Obour, said he got to the stadium and was not allowed to enter due to ticketing issues.

Obour was disappointed and complained about the treatment he had received and described it as his worst.

"When I was entering, they said I didn’t have a ticket. I should have stayed in Ghana. Nobody treats me this way in Ghana."

Obour is a football supporter who carries a clay pot with the Ghana flag on it. He is often dressed like a traditional priest with his rafia skirt in the colours of the flag of Ghana.

He also smears a white substance all over his body, including on his shaved head.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to the Obour's disappointment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Mansion360 said:

"This is so disgusting, we should stop putting this 'juju' impression about our country. Why, what is he going to do inside the stadium? Why should they give him tickets?"

@walkwithkob wrote:

"A whole superfan like Obour and no ticket? GFA disrespects too much."

@Great8_Grace said:

"This one pain pass losing a match. Hope the issue gets resolved and he gets another chance against Ghana vs Croatia."

@filagaat wrote:

"Do you think it’s Accra sports stadium u can just walk to the gate nd pass, how did u get to the USA without tickets to the stadium?"

@Great8_Grace said:

"Obour thought the match was Ghana vs England. Turns out it was Obour vs Ticketing System."

@god_dc1 wrote:

"He no get ticket, or them say he no get ticket."

@Carzola91 said:

"He should have used magic to get into the stadium."

A Ghanaian carpenter recounts a dream he had about Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. Photo credit: @askghmedia & GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

Carpenter dreams about Benjamin Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian carpenter had shared a dream about Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

He believes the goalkeeper will deliver standout performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that could surprise many people.

Source: YEN.com.gh