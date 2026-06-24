Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey drew sharp criticism after posting in support of the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 World Cup clash with England

Ghanaians accused the Jomoro MP of neglecting her duties as the country's transport sector continues to deteriorate

Many demanded she channel the same energy into fixing Ghana's transport challenges rather than posting on social media

Enthusiasm for the Black Stars did not spare Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey from the wrath of Ghanaians.

Ghanaians in urban areas have been reeling from a worsening transport system, and the last thing they wanted to see was the Afo-Toffey not doing something related to her job.

Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey is facing the wrath of Ghanaians after a post supporting the Black Stars. Credit: Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Source: Twitter

Affo-Toffey has gained notoriety for their activity on social media, marked by a consistent stream of photos people describe as resembling socialites.

These posts have been lightning rods of criticism because of the failings of governance in her sector.

Her recent post cheering on the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup tie with England was no different.

The post on X was attacked by Ghanaians still upset with state failings in the transport sector.

A lot of Ghanaians described the post as needless and asked the deputy minister, who also serves as the Jomoro MP, to do her job.

Others also demanded she show the same level of enthusiasm for women's football. But the resounding sentiment was that she was not good at her job.

YEN.com.gh curated some of the comments on X as Ghanaians continued to demand accountability from the powers that be amid the euphoria for the Black Stars.

"That's very necessary... another absolutely necessary thing the Ghanaian worker needs is a good transportation system to and from work. What are you doing about frustrating intracity movement for daily commuters?"

"When it is time for woman’s football Support them as such Thank you for your attention to this matter

"You de333 every time photoshoot. What are you doing in the sector?"

"Please the transport system is still a hell in the country"

"African Black beauty. You look beautiful but so incompetent as a deputy transport minister."

"Some Workers will get home after the match because there are no buses to pick them home. They have to struggle and wait and stand for hours but I view that isn’t your concern."

"Have you seen what’s happening during rush hour madam? Do you understand how tough it is for people to get to their workplaces to earn a livelihood?"

"Settings nkoaaa...no real impact."

Bad timing from Affo-Toffey's daughter

Affo-Toffey's daughter, Fantana, has also failed to read the room in the past.

She was flaunting a Range Rover online, thanking her mother at a time Ghanaians were complaining about transport struggles.

Fantana, real name Francine Nyanko Koffi, is known for her flamboyance online and was part of the Young, Famous & African show.

Fantana flaunts a Range Rover online thanking her mother. Credit: Fantana

Source: TikTok

The gift was originally from 2023 and had been reshared on January 16, 2025, with the caption "#onthisday". Asaase News reported that the gift dates back to January 16, 2023.

In a post on TikTok, she shared a photo of the car gift, which had a big red bow on it.

Affo-Toffey incurred the wrath of Ghanaians online around that time after a post perceived as tone-deaf to the ongoing transport crisis.

As concerns about the inadequate transport escalated, Affo-Toffey's January 13 post on X about her public service attracted criticism from several Ghanaians online.

One of the harsh posts on X also described her as the Sara Adwoa Sarfo of the Mahama administration, in reference to the former Dome Kwabenya legislator, who was described as an absentee MP and was eventually voted out of office.

Former NDC stalwart blasts Affo-Toffey

YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the Mahama administration of displaying excessive opulence.

He believes grassroots supporters of the NDC may soon rise against some government appointees over what he sees as extravagant displays of wealth.

Anyidoho expressed his displeasure on social media following reports that Affo-Toffey had customised the number plate of her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon to read "Jomoro MP."

Source: YEN.com.gh