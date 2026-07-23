Captain Smart made the explosive claim during his Onua Maakye show on July 22, 2026

The personality alleged that a top NPP figure, who is Muslim, drank alcohol in celebration of Wontumi's sentencing

His remarks, which stopped short of naming the individual, set social media alight with debate

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart has dropped a bombshell accusation, claiming that a senior figure within the New Patriotic Party secretly celebrated the 20-year prison sentence handed to NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi.

Captain Smart (right) alleges a top NPP figure celebrated Chairman Wontumi’s (left) sentencing with alcohol, igniting tension within the NPP party. contradictions. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking on his Onua Maakye television programme on Tuesday, July 22, 2026, Captain Smart alleged that this unnamed top NPP personality went as far as consume alcohol in celebration of Wontumi's conviction, a detail the broadcaster found particularly striking given that the individual in question is a Muslim and therefore religiously prohibited from drinking.

Captain Smart stopped short of identifying the person by name, yet his description was specific enough to set tongues wagging across political and social media circles.

He maintained that the joy expressed by this NPP figure over a fellow party member's legal downfall shared deep fractures within the ruling party.

The revelation, although unverified and without a named subject, quickly gained traction online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on what it suggests about internal tensions within the NPP.

This said celebration comes on the back of the national NPP executives discounting the 20 years sentencing of their Ashanti regional Chairman as a political imprisonment.

The Instagram post below shows Captain Smart alleging that an Islamic NPP bigwig viewed Chairman Wuntumi’s 20-year sentence as good news and even celebrated it with a drink.

Reactions to Captain Smart's claims

The remarks drew a swift response from social media users, with opinions divided sharply between those who found the accusations credible and others who dismissed them outright.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

aud.2322 said:

"Stop the lies."

robert.mogabi.75 wrote:

"U talk too much."

jamesknight1638 reacted:

"😂😂."

Kumchacha shares dire dream about Chairman Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha shared a troubling dream he received on Monday, July 20, 2026, shortly after Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He claimed the vision showed Wontumi could die in Nsawam Prison if he remains incarcerated until December 2026.

The renowned Ghanaian man of God called on family, friends, NPP members and supporters to pray fervently for the Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Source: YEN.com.gh