A Ghanaian man driving a salon car was reportedly directed by Google Maps to use a footbridge instead of the road nearby

However, the pedestrians and residents who saw him were not pleased and demanded that he reverse to use the road

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video condemned the driver's action and applauded the pedestrians for correcting him

A Ghanaian driver bore the brunt of some pedestrians on the Achimota ABC footbridge in the Ga West Municipal District of the Greater Accra Region.

The man caused a stir in the area when he was seen driving his salon car on the footbridge.

A Ghanaian driver gets stuck after Google Maps allegedly directs him to use a footbridge instead of the road. Photo credit: @askghmedia/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the man had driven his car and reached a point where he was turning to continue when some pedestrians stopped him.

The people who stopped him, mainly men, seemed angry and told him to turn back since that was not a route for vehicles.

Some of the men were holding sticks and other items to scare the driver and get him to comply with the demand.

In his defence, the driver reportedly explained that it was Google Maps that directed him to use the footbridge.

The driver explained that he indicated his destination and requested a shortcut or the fastest route since he was late for an appointment.

However, the navigation system directed him towards the footbridge, which is intended solely for pedestrians.

Believing he was following the correct route, the driver proceeded onto the bridge, but soon became stranded in the middle after realising the structure was not designed for vehicular traffic.

Despite his explanation, the residents and pedestrians around insisted that he reverse to use the road, which is the correct infrastructure for his car.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to driver's wrong road usage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@kwabskente said:

"They for let am enter and get stuck halfway. He go learn."

@_Dhellali wrote:

"The country ankasa laws no dey bite at the local level, and the majority don’t care."

@SayItLoudOnX said:

"@ghanapoIice what do we do with the thousands of cameras? I’m tired of this country!"

@Thexmornd wrote:

"This is very bad. I’m not sure the car load was used to design the bridge. It’s weakening the structure."

@KSnetne said:

"I have seen okada riders doing stunts on footbridges, but an entire saloon car trying to use an overhead pedestrian crossing to beat traffic?This driver looked at the stairs and thought, 'Yeah, my GPS says this is a shortcut.' The level of audacity it takes to put your car on a ramp meant for human legs needs to be heavily studied in a lab!"

@KBOwusuAnsah wrote:

"But someone has also used the footbridge for a bar below. I know this bridge."

@msrukie1 said:

"It’ll surprise you to know that some people are completely ignorant of these things."

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey orders the closure of the Kaneshie footbridge after the Accra Newtown building collapse. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Accra Mayor orders closure of Kaneshie footbridge

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey has ordered the immediate closure of the Kaneshie footbridge after an inspection revealed serious structural defects.

The AMA plans to begin rehabilitation works, initially funded through Internally Generated Funds, with additional support from the central government.

Traders and pedestrians were directed to vacate the area, as the closure follows safety concerns highlighted by the recent school building collapse.

Source: YEN.com.gh