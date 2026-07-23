The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled temporary outages across Tema and Eastern Region communities on July 23 and 24, 2026

Emergency maintenance works in the Tema Region will run between 11:00am and 3:00pm on both days, affecting over 20 communities

A separate planned maintenance exercise in the Eastern Region on July 24 will affect the Oda ECG Main Office, Community Hospital and surrounding areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced temporary power interruptions across selected communities in the Tema and Eastern Regions on Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, 2026, citing the need to carry out emergency and planned maintenance works.

The company issued separate notices detailing the schedule for each region, advising affected consumers to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the outages.

The Electricity Company of Ghana announces a 5-hour power outages in Tema and the Eastern Region on Thursday and Friday, July 23 and 24, 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Affected communities in Tema Region

Residents and businesses in the Tema Region face power interruptions on both days, with works scheduled between 11:00am and 3:00pm.

The affected communities include PFC, European Market, Movelle, Asaswa, Kaas, Afko Fisheries, Ocean Fare, We Two Sea, Fishing Harbour, Main Harbour, Kaleawo, Hill Pork, GPHA Headquarters, FDA, Black Star Line Building, Agrona, Dry Dock, Sahara, Nyame Na Onim, GAFCo and surrounding areas.

ECG described the works as emergency maintenance aimed at improving service delivery in the affected corridor.

Affected areas in Eastern Region

In a separate notice, ECG confirmed that planned maintenance works in the Eastern Region will take place on Friday, July 24, 2026, running from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

The communities expected to experience outages during that window include the Oda ECG Main Office, Community Hospital, Nkwanta Nnum, part of Bungalow and surrounding areas.

In all three notices issued, ECG used identical language to acknowledge the disruption.

"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise," it stated.in a public notice issued on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The company maintained that the interruptions are temporary and form part of broader efforts to enhance reliability across its network.

Consumers in the listed areas have been urged to take note of the timings and plan accordingly before supply is cut.

Read the Facebook post below:

GMet warns of thunderstorms in Ghana today

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued a weather alert for Thursday, July 23, 2026, warning of moderate to heavy thunderstorms across the northern sector.

Several northern towns, including Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa and Yendi, faced a 60% to 80% chance of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.

Southern Ghana, including Accra and Kumasi, experienced mist and fog in the morning, with a slight chance of light rain along the coast and inland areas.

Source: YEN.com.gh