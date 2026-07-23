The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has publicly praised four young Ghanaian pupils for their Guinness World Records achievements

The minister described the pupils' success as a source of national pride and a model for children across Ghana

The recognition highlights growing attention on youth achievement in Ghana at the international level

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The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Naa Momo Lartey, has congratulated four young Ghanaian pupils who set Guinness World Records, saying their accomplishment reflects well on the nation and should inspire young people throughout the country.

The minister publicly commended the pupils, describing their feat as a remarkable demonstration of what Ghanaian children are capable of achieving on the world stage.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection praises four young Ghanaian pupils for their Guinness World Records achievements. Credit: Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Source: Twitter

Lartey framed the achievement as more than an individual milestone, casting it as a signal to children across Ghana that excellence at the highest level is within reach.

She described the four pupils as a source of national pride, underscoring the significance of their entry into the Guinness World Records.

The commendation from the Gender Ministry places the spotlight on youth accomplishment in Ghana at a time when conversations around children's development and potential continue to gain traction at the national level.

By drawing attention to the four pupils, Lartey signalled that the government views such achievements as worthy of formal acknowledgement, and that they carry value beyond the individuals involved.

The Guinness World Records, maintained by Guinness World Records Limited, is widely regarded as the definitive authority on record-breaking achievements globally, lending the pupils' accomplishment significant international weight.

Who are Ghana's young Guinness World Records holders?

The records are held by Selorm Kordzo Junior Dzakah, Isaac K. Boadi Atuah, George K. Kwateng Boadi. And Rebecca Adwoa Akron Essel.

Selorm Dzakah set the record for the fastest time to pack a school bag in 11.77 seconds.

Isaac Atuah and George Boadi together achieved the fastest time to sort two bags of recyclable materials in 28 seconds as a team.

Meanwhile, Isaac Atuah also set the record for most seeds planted in one minute, planting 14 seeds in the time frame.

These three young Guinness World Records holders are all students of the Pentecost Preparatory School in Kasoa.

Source: YEN.com.gh