Antonela Roccuzzo's comments defending Lionel Messi against surgery claims have resurfaced

The renewed attention comes amid ongoing speculation about Vinicius Jr's changed appearance

A facial harmonisation specialist had claimed Messi underwent more than six procedures

Antonela Roccuzzo's comments defending her husband, Lionel Messi, against plastic surgery claims have resurfaced following renewed attention on Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr's new look.

Antonela Roccuzzo's denial of Messi's plastic surgery claims resurfaces amid Vinicius Jr's changed look. Image credit: Antonela Roccuzzo.

Source: Twitter

Vinicius Jr has faced days of speculation after Brazilian outlet TMC Esporte reported he underwent a chin harmonisation procedure at a clinic in Goiânia, shortly after Brazil's exit from the 2026 World Cup.

Several photos and videos of the 26-year-old have since circulated online, keeping the conversation around footballers' changing appearances alive.

Messi faced a similar wave of speculation of his own weeks earlier, after an aesthetics specialist publicly analysed his facial features from different points in his career.

Antonela Roccuzzo denies Messi's plastic surgery claims

The controversy began when Argentine doctor Celeste Nardanone, who specialises in facial harmonisation, shared a video on Instagram analysing Messi's facial features throughout different stages of his career.

She attributed to him a nose job, chin filler with hyaluronic acid, Botox, dental veneers, dental prosthetics, cheek fillers, otoplasty and blepharoplasty.

The video surpassed 568,000 views and gathered more than 31,500 likes before Roccuzzo stepped in personally.

Roccuzzo, who rarely comments publicly on such matters, responded directly in the comments section.

She wrote: "Not one thing was right! He has never had surgery, hahaha, and the thing about the teeth is called Invisalign."

Her intervention was notable given her usual profile of discretion on social media, where she has more than 40 million followers on Instagram.

A screenshot of the interaction between Celeste Nardanone and Antonela Roccuzzoas captured by Marca. Image credit: Marca/Antonela Roccuzzo.

Source: Instagram

Vinicius Jr was spotted shirtless on vacation

Vinicius Jr was spotted shirtless while on vacation in photos that surfaced days after the chin harmonisation report.

Dressed in white shorts, sunglasses and a silver chain, he was pictured relaxing outdoors, giving fans another close look at his face from multiple angles.

The photos reignited comparisons to his pre-rumour appearance, with fans once again dissecting his jawline and features image by image.

Vinicius did not address the ongoing speculation in connection with the photos, which appeared to have been taken candidly during a break away from football.

FIFA rules block Messi's quick return

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Messi faces a mandatory three-week absence from Inter Miami following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final.

Under a FIFA and FIFPRO agreement on mandatory rest periods, players are entitled to at least 21 days of rest at the end of each season, meaning Messi and teammate Rodrigo De Paul will miss Inter Miami's next fixtures and the MLS All-Star Game on July 29.

Should both players take the full rest period, they would not return until August 9, raising fresh questions about whether the 39-year-old has played his final World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh