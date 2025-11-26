Philips Construction shows how anyone earning a ₵2,000–₵2,500 salary can start building their own house

He emphasises starting with land, working with an architect to design within your budget, and letting a contractor break costs into manageable stages

The approach shows that with careful planning and consistent savings, homeownership is possible even on a modest income

Building a house in Ghana is a difficult challenge, particularly for people who are on a low or medium salary.

Fortunately, Ghanaian architectural consultant, Philips Construction, has created a resourceful target for people earning around ₵ 2,000 to ₵ 2,500 cedis who would like to have their own place to live.

Philips Construction explains that the first step depends on whether you have land already. If you do, that already makes things easier. If you do not own any land, the first step would be saving for a piece of land.

Half a plot of land would be a good start because that will provide the foundation of your building project, as well as serve as a good target for your savings.

Philip Construction advised seeking architectural guidance early

After you have acquired a half plot, the next step is to assess your financial position and determine your overall earnings. You will be required to determine how much of your earnings can be allocated to building your new home. With all this information in hand, the following step is to contact an architect.

According to Philips:

“You should sit down and discuss your plan with your architect. Afterwards, allow them to design your home according to what you can afford financially. In this way, your house will be designed within your financial capabilities and not exceed them.”

Once you have received your design, the next step is to consult a Contractor. Phillips Construction emphasises how important it is to break down the costs associated with your project, especially if you have a total budget of ₵300,000.

The Contractor should give you a detailed breakdown of the expenses associated with each stage of construction.

For example, some people want to know exactly how much their project will cost before starting; however, when they see the total, they get discouraged and may never build anything.

By breaking the project down into stages, it becomes much easier and less overwhelming for them to manage.

"When people see the total amounts they need to save and can work toward one stage at a time, it helps them continue saving until they can complete their house," says Phillips Construction.

By breaking the project down step-by-step, you can develop a long-range saving plan, allowing even people with average salaries to achieve their goal of homeownership.

A person makes steady progress toward that goal by starting with smaller steps, being aware of their finances, and working closely with professionals throughout the process, ultimately enabling them to complete their home stress-free.

Philips Construction encourages patience during building process

Phillips Construction encourages individuals to be patient, plan effectively, and obtain solid guidance. Individuals with limited incomes can save for a house through careful planning and consistent savings.

Beginning with a half plot of land or designing a house that fits within a predetermined budget are both small steps contributing toward achieving the long-term goal of homeownership.

Watch the breakdown video of the Philips construction below:

Estimated cost of a four-bedroom house foundation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Omak Heights Construction Company has estimated the cost of building the foundation of a four-bedroom house in Ghana.

The firm said rising rent prices make a new building project financially superior to continuing to pay for accommodation.

Omak Heights said that with proper planning and budgeting, anyone can begin building, starting with the foundation phase.

