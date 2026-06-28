A Nigerian woman identifying as @stezmall_unisex broke down in tears online after discovering an official five-year entry ban on her Canadian immigration portal

The victim shared she fell prey to a fraudulent relocation agency, losing a staggering ₦18 million (approximately $11,500 USD) intended for her school admission and visa processing

Distraught by the devastating dual loss of her finances and travel ambitions, she took to social media to beg Nigerians to help her find justice

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A Nigerian lady has thrown social media into a sombre mood after sharing the devastating outcome of her attempt to relocate abroad.

Nigerian woman @stezmall_unisex weeps online after a fraudulent agency led to a five-year Canadian entry ban. Image credit: WSJ, Travelweek

Source: UGC

The young woman, according to reports from legit.ng shared that her dream of moving to Canada resulted in a staggering financial loss of ₦18 million (approximately $11,500 USD) and a strict five-year entry ban.

The victim, who uses the Instagram handle @stezmall_unisex, posted a video weeping uncontrollably as she detailed the immigration nightmare.

According to her, she paid the multi-million naira sum to a travel agency to secure her admission and process her travel papers. However, after finally gaining direct access to her application portal, she discovered the agency had compromised her file, leading Canadian authorities to slam her with a five-year ban for misrepresentation.

Crying in the video, she lamented:

"My admission link Canada gave me 5 years ban. I just got access to my portal now. Nigerians, I was given five years ban. Five-year ban. My own is finished o... Please help me get justice."

Canada's ban on Nigerian woman sparks reactions

The viral video sparked an intense discussion among social media users, with many offering empathy while advising her on alternative options.

YEN.com.gh compiled some notable reactions to the trending video below:

Ibeji_02 advised her to keep her chin up:

"So, because Canada closed their door on you means your life is over? Nah, by force?"

Cherylcumberbatch57 added:

"Wow, were you born in Canada, or is Canada the only country in the world? Girl, get up, shake it off, and try another country."

Bbayyt1 offered an alternative strategy:

"You can still send them an email or reply, stating that you were defrauded by your agent and were never informed about the appeal. It is better than nothing. Maybe they can reduce the length of the ban..."

Thomas Partey denied entry to Canada

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey missed the Black Stars’ opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after he was denied entry into Canada.

Following this, the Villarreal star missed Ghana's Group L opener against Panama at Toronto's BMO Field on Wednesday, June 17.

Source: YEN.com.gh