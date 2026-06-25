The United Arab Emirates has extended its visa-on-arrival programme to include nationals of six more countries

This new decision aims to allow eligible travellers and their families to obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival once they hold valid residence permits from select nations

The move comes as part of efforts by the UAE to strengthen its global ties while ensuring visitors a seamless travel experience

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme for nationals of six countries.

The United Arab Emirates, under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme for six countries. Image credit: Antonio Masiello, Maremagnum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by Gulf News, citizens of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa with ordinary passports, along with their family members, can now obtain a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival in the UAE.

Nationals from these countries who wish to qualify for this initiative must hold a valid residence permit from specific countries such as the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada.

Idea behind visa on arrival scheme

According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the expansion is part of the country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly nations.

It said the initiative is expected to create opportunities for nationals of these countries to explore the UAE’s cultural landscape, world-class tourism, dynamic economy, and globally recognised infrastructure.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), an agency that handles immigration matters in the UAE, confirmed that the changes will also improve the UAE visa system.

It added that the changes align with global best practices in travel, tourism, and mobility, while also strengthening cooperation with partner countries.

Visa options under the new initiative:

14-day visa: Issuance fee of Dh100. Can be extended once while in the UAE.

60-day visa: Issuance fee of Dh250. Valid for a single stay and not extendable.

Travellers must leave the UAE upon visa expiry. Overstaying will attract a fine of Dh50 per day.

UAE Expands Visa-on-Arrival Scheme for 6 Countries Image credit: jacoblund/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the initiative will make travel easier for visitors.

“Expanding eligibility for the visa-on-arrival programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly countries and fostering closer economic, cultural and people-to-people ties.”

This initiative comes as a welcome move for many around the world as the UAE continues to remain a top travel destination for trade, tourism, and investment opportunities.

Below is the X post from the UAE Embassy in Kenya announcing the new initiative.

Earnings of UAE soldiers' salaries by rank

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE Army's salary in 2026 has been increased.

Pay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is competitive compared to the national average, with salaries reflecting both responsibility and years of service.

A military personnel member in the UAE earns about 275,800 AED per year, which is 18% above the national average of 233,900 AED.

Source: YEN.com.gh