Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Ebi Bright, confronted an individual constructing a private hospital facility on public land in Community 7

The MCE revealed that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) was completely unaware of the development and questioned its regulatory approvals

The encounter left the Presiding Member of the Assembly speechless as authorities moved to enforce proper land-use control and protect public property

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema, Hon. Ebi Bright, has strongly intervened to halt the unauthorised construction of a healthcare facility on public land in Tema Community 7.

MCE Ebi Bright Clashes with Developer Reportedly Building Illegal Hospital on Public Land in Tema

Source: Facebook

The firm enforcement of land-use control by the assembly boss left the Presiding Member and onlooker officials completely speechless during a heated site confrontation.

Hon. Ebi Bright explicitly stated that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) had zero prior knowledge or administrative record of the project being executed on the public plot.

She raised major regulatory concerns, openly questioning whether the ongoing construction had passed any of the legally required structural, environmental, and spatial planning approval processes mandated by state law.

The MCE's impromptu site visit exposed how some individuals secretly carry out major developments on government-reserved properties without the city's consent.

Under her administration, the TMA has heavily prioritised reclaiming and protecting public parks, green belts, and underutilised assembly spaces from aggressive developers.

The Facebook post below has the video of Ebi Bright confronting the developers.

Source: YEN.com.gh