MCE Ebi Bright Clashes with Developer Reportedly Building Illegal Hospital on Public Land in Tema
- Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Ebi Bright, confronted an individual constructing a private hospital facility on public land in Community 7
- The MCE revealed that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) was completely unaware of the development and questioned its regulatory approvals
- The encounter left the Presiding Member of the Assembly speechless as authorities moved to enforce proper land-use control and protect public property
The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema, Hon. Ebi Bright, has strongly intervened to halt the unauthorised construction of a healthcare facility on public land in Tema Community 7.
The firm enforcement of land-use control by the assembly boss left the Presiding Member and onlooker officials completely speechless during a heated site confrontation.
Hon. Ebi Bright explicitly stated that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) had zero prior knowledge or administrative record of the project being executed on the public plot.
She raised major regulatory concerns, openly questioning whether the ongoing construction had passed any of the legally required structural, environmental, and spatial planning approval processes mandated by state law.
The MCE's impromptu site visit exposed how some individuals secretly carry out major developments on government-reserved properties without the city's consent.
Under her administration, the TMA has heavily prioritised reclaiming and protecting public parks, green belts, and underutilised assembly spaces from aggressive developers.
The Facebook post below has the video of Ebi Bright confronting the developers.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh