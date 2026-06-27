Kwaku Bonsam, a famous Ghanaian traditional priest, performed rituals so Harry Kane can perform well against Panama at the 2026 World Cup

All four teams in Group L will play their final match on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at different venues in the USA, but at the same time

Ghanaians who watched Kwaku Bonsam's video shared different thoughts, with some supporting the traditional priest while others ignored him

Kwaku Bonsam, a popular Ghanaian traditional priest, has conducted some special rituals to ensure that England's Harry Kane puts up a stellar performance in the country's game against Panama.

England, Ghana, Croatia and Panama are in group L at the 2026 World Cup hosted in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Kwaku Bonsam performs special prayers so Harry Kane can perform well in England's match against Panama. Photo credit: Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

The final Group L match will be played on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the same time but in different stadiums to determine the teams that qualify.

For the England vs Panama game, it would be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Meanwhile, the Ghana against Croatia match will be Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Both matches will begin at 9:00 PM GMT.

Kwaku Bonsam ties and unties Harry Kane

Before Ghana played against England, Kwaku Bonsam indicated that he engaged in some spiritual activities to prevent England's captain, Harry Kane, from scoring any goal against Ghana.

Harry Kane scored twice in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in their World Cup opener. However, he could not penetrate the Ghana defence in the game at the Boston Stadium.

He managed just 19 touches throughout the match, the lowest total of his England career in a major tournament game where he played the full 90 minutes.

After the game, which was a goalless draw, Kwaku Bonsam said he conducted another ritual to untie Harry Kane. He promises to name his son after him to show that there was no bad blood between them.

Kwaku Bonsam performs rituals for Kane to score

In another video before England's match with Panama, Kwaku Bonsam said he had performed special prayers at his shrine for Harry Kane, asking his gods and ancestors to grant the forward a strong performance.

He further showed a birth certificate of his son, whom he had named after Harry Kane. The birth certificate bore the name Harry Kane Bonsam Jnr.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Kwaku Bonsam empowering Harry Kane

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@bakdoorin1 said:

"Funny thing is, Harry Kane might not be in the lineup."

@efoMawulolo wrote:

"What if Hally Kane fails to score against Panama?"

@mortfamgroup said:

"This man is using his mind for these bloggers. Low key, he dey make them dey advert give am free. After this World Cup menes go queue to his place waa."

@_koose wrote:

"The gods do not know any Hally Kane oo😬."

@Baffourkyei4K said:

"This man is doing damage to his kids, ooh. Why named them bonsam."

@JacquelineAdey3 wrote:

"SMH….abeg there is no influence in whatsoever he is doing please.. stop embarrassing the hard work the players🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ ahhhh."

@yhaw_memphis7 said:

"Since when did the Nananom speak English? Funny country 😂😂😂😂😂."

@etchyFingers wrote:

"Damage control. If Harry scores today, your man will disturb us ooo 😃😃😃."

@de_truth_hurts said:

"He dey milk this moment pass🤣🤣💔."

Source: YEN.com.gh