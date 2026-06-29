Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has triggered fresh online drama after secretly filming controversial relationship communicator Counsellor George Lutterodt in the United States

The comedienne captured Lutterodt standing closely outside a stadium alongside an alleged female acquaintance during the Black Stars' international assignment abroad

Afia jokingly declared that she has voluntarily taken up the task of monitoring and exposing married public figures travelling without their spouses

Controversial Ghanaian media figure Afia Schwarzenegger has sparked heavy social media chatter after capturing an undercover video of relationship commentator Counsellor George Lutterodt with an alleged female acquaintance in the United States.

Afia Schwarzenegger sparks online drama after filming Counsellor Lutterodt with a female acquaintance at a stadium in the US. Image credit: Afia.Schwarzenegger1/FB, Joyfm

Source: UGC

In a viral clip uploaded to her official Facebook page, Afia showed Lutterodt hanging out near a sports stadium where thousands of Ghanaians gathered for the Black Stars' tournament matches.

Delivering a witty commentary, she stated that even though no one is paying her for the job, she has appointed herself as the "checkpoint officer" to expose married public figures who misbehave or travel with unauthorised companions abroad.

While the footage clearly shows the pair walking and interacting in public, it remains unverified whether the woman is simply a platonic friend, a relative, or a professional associate.

The Facebook video below has the video Afia Schwarzenegger secretly filmed, claiming it is Counsellor Lutterodt and his female acquaintance.

Netizens react to Afia Schwarzenegger's undercover footage

The secret recording has drawn massive, hilarious commentary from social media users, with some fans claiming they spotted the duo stranded without game tickets.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some notable reactions below:

Isaac Hanson jokingly remarked:

"Anything can happen, this is what she told his wife 😹."

Afia Akoto quickly defended the counsellor:

"Ah 🤣🤣🤣🤣 it could be a female friend."

Hajj Hamza Dan Zahra claimed to be an eyewitness:

"This one de3 I saw them, and they did not even get a ticket to the stadium lol."

Afia Schwar slams NPP communicators

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has criticised some communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what she describes as irresponsible propaganda in the ongoing public debate surrounding the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the conduct of some party communicators in their campaign efforts is inappropriate and does not reflect the respect due to national leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh