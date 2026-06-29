Agradaa Sparks Controversy With Reasons Behind Ghana’s Defeat Against Croatia

Controversial Ghanaian female preacher Evangelist Mama Pat (formerly Nana Agradaa) has attributed the Black Stars' recent defeat to spiritual negligence

In a trending church sermon, she claimed the national team lost because they failed to respect and honour accurate predictions from true prophets

The Black Stars suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Croatia on June 27, 2026, during their final Group L fixture in Philadelphia

Controversial Ghanaian cleric and former priestess, Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has sparked fresh internet debate after sharing her spiritual analysis behind the Black Stars' latest football defeat.

Evangelist Mama Pat claims the Black Stars' 2-1 loss to Croatia stemmed from spiritual negligence. Image credit: Blackstarsofghana/Instagram, @atinkatvghana/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a viral TikTok video shared by @serwaahgh1 on Sunday, June 28, 2026, the outspoken preacher was seen delivering a sermon to her congregation. She aggressively argued that Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Croatia on June 27 was not due to tactical flaws on the pitch, but rather a direct consequence of the team and the nation failing to show enough gratitude to God and His messengers.

According to Mama Pat, several genuine men of God had come forward with precise spiritual prophecies regarding the team's tournament path, but their divine insights were completely disrespected and ignored by stakeholders. She insisted that until the team learns to honour spiritual protocols, victory will remain elusive.

The TikTok post below has the video of Agradaa calling out the Black Stars team.

Mixed reactions to Agradaa's spiritual claims

The female preacher's claims quickly drew mixed reactions online, with many football fans humorously pointing out that the team purposefully rested key players like Thomas Partey as a tactical "lose to win" strategy to secure a favourable knockout path.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some notable reactions to her viral sermon below:

🐆 jokingly teased:

"Does mummy know we didn't want to win😏😅."

Rev. Prince Asare backed her up:

"She is making sense."

Money man remarked on her typical antics:

"You haven't changed."

Ikemi echoed the popular fan sentiment:

"We decided not to win the game."

Agradaa stops private spiritual sessions

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that controversial Ghanaian preacher Patricia Asieduaa Asiamah, a.k.a. Agradaa, has announced a major change in her ministry, declaring that she will no longer offer one-on-one spiritual consultations or private counselling to church members.

Speaking during a sermon at Heaven Way International Ministry on April 19, 2026, the evangelist said she has completely cancelled all forms of personal spiritual engagements, adding that she will no longer give individual advice, direction, or intervention to congregants.

Source: YEN.com.gh