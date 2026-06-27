Veteran Ghanaian actress Sheila Nortey has got fans asking about her whereabouts after a long absence from the movie scene

The star at the time wowed movie lovers with her exceptional talent, featuring in several movies and becoming a household name

Social media has erupted with reactions as many Netizens dropped comments, and some shared what they believe may be her location

Veteran movie star Sheila Nortey has sparked concerns online after years of disappearing from the country's entertainment scene.

Veteran actress Sheila Nortey's long absence from the spotlight raises concerns among her fans. Image credit: Sheila Nortey

Source: Twitter

The worries began after a Ghanaian content creator referred to on social media as Jayberete took to his Instagram page to share an old photo of the actress.

Reflecting on her talent and her appearance in movies, he questioned the whereabouts of Sheila Nortey.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section of his post to share mixed reactions, with some suggesting where she could be.

The Instagram video that sparked concerns about Sheila Nortey’s whereabouts is below:

Who is Sheila Nortey?

The actress was once a familiar face in several Ghanaian movies and television productions,

Sheila Nortey comes from a family with a rich history in Ghana's film industry, as she happens to be the daughter of legendary actress Grace Nortey, who also made a significant contribution to the growth of the local movie industry, earning her admiration from many Ghanaians through her outstanding performances.

In the 2000s, the veteran actress carved a name for herself with her talent and memorable roles.

However, unlike some of her colleagues, including Nana Ama McBrown, who is still active in the entertainment industry, Sheila Nortey has maintained a low profile.

The talented actress’s long absence has sparked discussions online, with several fans expressing concern and hoping that she is in good health.

Watch a YouTube video of Sheila Nortey's movie below.

Comments as Sheila Nortey's fast sparks concerns

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after worries were sparked about Sheila Nortey's disappearance from the limelight.

Kobe Fianko Jnr wrote:

"She was so good 😍."

Rene Asante wrote:

"She was very beautiful and knew her craft well. I really loved her movies. I have been asking about her for ages. Auntie Sheila, can we please hear from you? Ghana loves and appreciates you!"

Kykysglam wrote:

"She lives in the USA and has been there for over 25 years."

Benedicta Efua wrote:

"Sheila Nortey, she was my favourite."

Mr Asante wrote:

"Chale, so where have they all passed?"

Ilovejesus wrote:

"My lovely Sheila Nortey …. She is in the USA." "

Veteran actress Doris Sackitey resurfaces after a long absence from Ghana's movie scene. Image credit: UTV, UGC

Source: Facebook

Veteran actress Doris Sackitey resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Veteran actress Doris Sackitey resurfaced after a long absence from Ghana's movie scene.

After many years of going into what many might describe as exile, the veteran actress made a rare appearance on UTV's U Cook on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

During the interview with the host, Empress Gifty, Doris Sackitey gave fans a glimpse into her current condition. She said she would not mind featuring in a movie, provided the storyline is good, if the opportunity presented itself, and stated that she had faced some personal challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh