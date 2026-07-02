The UK Home Office announced that employers who hire illegal workers will face tougher punishment

Gig economy employers will be legally required to conduct Right to Work checks on all workers before hiring them

Offending employers could also face up to five years in prison under the new enforcement measures

The UK Home Office has announced that employers in the gig economy who hire illegal workers will face fines of up to £60,000 per worker or a prison sentence of up to five years.

The government department responsible for immigration-related issues announced that the enforcement drive will take effect from 1 October 2026.

UK Home Office warns gig economy employers hiring illegal workers could face £60,000 fines and up to five years in prison starting 1 October 2026. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The announcement, posted by the official Home Office account on X on 1 July 2026, specifically targets employers operating in food delivery and construction, two sectors identified as particularly vulnerable to illegal working arrangements.

Enforcing laws on illegal workers in UK

Under the new policy, gig economy employers will be legally obligated to verify that every worker they engage has the right to work in the United Kingdom before any employment begins.

The requirement extends the existing Right to Work framework to cover flexible and platform-based working arrangements, which have historically operated in a regulatory grey area.

The Home Office's intervention signals a significant tightening of compliance obligations for businesses that rely on large pools of independent contractors, including food delivery platforms and construction firms that engage workers on a project-by-project basis.

Penalties for employers hiring illegal workers

The financial penalties are among the most severe introduced under the UK's illegal working enforcement regime.

UK tightens it immgration laws, announces plan to go after illegals working in the country. Photo credit: @SmilingSatuma/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Employers found to have knowingly or negligently hired workers without proper immigration status will face fines calculated per individual illegal worker, meaning businesses with multiple non-compliant hires could face substantial cumulative penalties.

Criminal liability of up to five years in prison further raises the stakes for employers who fail to conduct adequate checks or who attempt to circumvent the requirements.

The announcement forms part of the UK government's broader effort to strengthen immigration enforcement and reduce the number of individuals working in the country without authorisation.

The latest announcement could negatively impact nationals from Ghana and other countries whose citizens work in the gig economy in the UK.

Below is the X post announcing the strict enforcement against illegal work in the UK.

Reactions to Home Office announcement on illegal work

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the Home Office.

cranksnipe stated:

"Nobody ever checks tho. Make all the rules you want, but without enforcement the law is just a pathetic joke."

@GFS_Anton added:

"Punishing the greedy companies is good, but the individuals must be sent home too."

@TN7gamer69 stated:

"Well, illegals pay 50% of their Uber Eats money to a British citizen, letting them use their ID."

@DaveHol27360883 added:

"Or, and here's a thought, you could just not let them into the country"

Ghanaian arrested in UK over illegal work

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced the arrest of a Ghanaian national and others as part of efforts to tackle illegal working in the country.

This came after the UK Home Office embarked on an illegal work enforcement operation in Basingstoke and Newbury, outside Greater London.

Enforcement officers carried out right-to-work checks on hundreds of workers at multiple DPD depots.

Source: YEN.com.gh