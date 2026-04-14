The UK has heightened efforts to crack down on foreign nationals who are working illegally in the country

The Home Office, in a new tweet, has detailed plans taken to ensure that such persons are brought to face the law

Netizens who reacted to the announcement by the UK Home Office have shared their views about the announcement

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The UK has taken a tough stance in its quest to deal with immigration challenges and their attendant problems.

The government has therefore issued a stark warning, announcing its decision to go after persons in the country who do not have legal permission to work.

UK announces its resolve to go after Ghanaians and other nationals working in the country illegals Photo credit: @WPA Pool, Gideon Mendel / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In this vein, the UK Home Office, the country's government department responsible for security, immigration, and law and order, in a tweet on X on Tuesday, April 14, disclosed that persons working illegally in the UK will no longer be tolerated.

The office has announced three remedial interventions as part of efforts to crack down on the menace.

Top of the list regarding efforts taken by the UK Home Office is the introduction of right-to-work checks. This means employers will be mandated to check the eligibility of potential employees to work in the UK before hiring them.

The next measure outlined by the UK is the decision to deport persons found to be working in the country without any documents or authorisation to do so.

The third measure is the plan to ensure that companies that flout the law on illegal working are given unlimited fines.

“Illegal working will not be tolerated in the UK. We are introducing right-to-work checks, removing illegal workers from the UK, and ensuring companies who break the rules face unlimited fines,” the tweet read.

UK tightens it immgration laws, announces plan to go after illegals working in the country. Photo credit: @SmilingSatuma/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The latest move by the UK Home Office will negatively affect many Ghanaians and others who are residing and working in the country without proper documents.

Data from the Home Office shows that, as of March 2026, 12,323 people were arrested for illegally working in the UK, while 1,726 were deported to their countries of origin.

Below is the X post:

Reactions to announcement by the UK Home Office

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have expressed varied opinions on the disclosure by the UK Home Office.

@PhilFul23 stated:

“We don’t want statements; we want stats, and we’ll decide if you’re doing a good job. You’ve done an appalling job over the last few decades, so it’s unlikely to suddenly change.”

@CelesteWin33969 wrote:

“About time! It breaks my heart seeing hard-working Brits pushed aside while rules are ignored. Removing illegal workers and hammering companies with massive fines, thank you for finally fighting for us!”

@jarod_bake85658 added:

“It is tolerated, though, is it not? Not hard to find, the general public see it walking down the streets, but it seems beyond police detectives to walk down the street looking at hand car washes, corner shops, Uber and Just Eat riders, barbers.”

UK party proposes ban for specific countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reform UK, a political party in the UK, has vowed to take punitive measures against countries pushing for reparations for the slave trade.

This comes after it announced that it would impose visa bans on nationals of these countries, supporting this move.

Source: YEN.com.gh