The UK Home Office has provided an update on its immigration drive, announcing that nine people have been arrested

It provided details on the activities leading to the arrests and issued a caution to employers against hiring illegal workers

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the arrest of the Ghanaians and others

The UK has announced the arrest of a Ghanaian national and others as part of efforts to tackle illegal working in the country.

This comes after the UK Home Office embarked on an illegal work enforcement activity in Basingstoke and Newbury, outside Greater London.

The UK Home Office has announced the arrest of a Ghanaian national and others for engaging in illegal working. Photo credit: @Sergio Amiti, Gideon Mendel/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The UK Home Office, in a Facebook post on June 12, said enforcement officers carried out right-to-work checks on hundreds of workers at multiple DPD depots, a major parcel delivery company in the UK.

During the exercise, it was disclosed that one Ghanaian, whose name was withheld, together with seven Indians and one Pakistani, were identified as immigration offenders who had been working in the country illegally.

“Nine suspected illegal workers have been arrested by Immigration Enforcement at multiple DPD depots. Across bases in Basingstoke and Newbury, officers conducted right-to-work checks on over 100 individuals. Seven Indian nationals, one Ghanaian national and one Pakistani national were identified as immigration offenders.”

Sanctions on Illegal work in the UK

In the wake of the Immigration Enforcement operation, the UK Home Office has announced an investigation to identify those who employed the offenders illegally.

It added that employers who disregard laws on hiring illegal workers may face fines of up to £60,000 (approximately ₵900,000) per worker.

The post concluded by outlining the UK government's commitment to tackling illegal working in the country:

“Work will now begin to establish who the liable party is for employing the individuals. An employer in breach of the law can receive a fine of up to £60,000 per worker. Since July 2024, the Government has increased illegal working enforcement activity to the highest level in British history, with an 83% rise in arrests and a 77% increase in raids across the UK.”

UK tightens it immgration laws, announces plan to go after illegals working in the country. Photo credit: @SmilingSatuma/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK crackdown on illegal work

Already, the Home Office has vowed to reduce illegal working in the country. The latest move by the Home Office is expected to affect individuals residing and working without proper documentation.

Below is the Facebook post on the arrest of Ghanaian and other workers in the UK.

Reactions to arrest of Ghanaian in UK

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post shared their views on the immigration enforcement drive by the UK Home Office.

Lonela Ionela stated:

“I am sure you have known about this for a long time. Go to warehouses in Enfield, London, and GXO (Iceland, London), and you will find plenty of people without documents. There are also many other warehouses that hire people without proper documents.”

Mosside Bou indicated:

“It’s easier to work illegally through agencies. Someone can register the job for you, then when there’s anything available, you go and do it. The agency doesn’t usually check whether the person working is the same one registered.”

Dan Duran added:

“Absolutely no contribution to the tax office while claiming every benefit going. Economic migrants, nothing less.”

Ghanaian arrested in Morocco on fraud charges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian national was arrested in Morocco on June 12 shortly after arriving at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.

He is believed to be in his 40s and was arrested in connection with alleged fraud, financial scams, and money laundering activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh