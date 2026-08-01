Family secretary Dr Phillip Siaw Kissi addressed the ongoing legal battle over Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's burial in a UTV interview on July 31, 2026

Dr Siaw Kissi said the family was waiting to appear in court after the 10-day injunction was up for the court's ruling on the case

The family secretary raised the possibility of exhumation if the court sides with the family against Adwoa Safo's burial arrangements

The family secretary of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Dr Phillip Siaw Kissi, has stirred fresh public debate after suggesting that the late inventor's body could still be exhumed and reburied despite reports that funeral rites and burial had already been carried out.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's body risks being exhumed and reburied as the family secretary breaks his silence after the funeral. Image credit: Adwoa Safo, UTV

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with Abena Kyei Boakye on UTV on Friday, July 31, 2026, Dr Kissi addressed the ongoing legal dispute between the family and Apostle Safo's daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, over the burial arrangements.

He stated that the family remains committed to respecting the court process and is waiting for the 10 days granted by the court before the case resumes.

According to him, the family is hopeful that the court will rule in their favour and hand over the late Apostle's body to them.

Dr Kissi also disclosed that he would have been disappointed if high-profile personalities, including President John Dramani Mahama, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other political dignitaries, attended the funeral ceremony despite the existence of the court injunction.

Kantanka's body risks being exhumed

During the interview, the host asked what the family would do if it was confirmed that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka had already been buried, as widely reported following the funeral organised by Adwoa Safo and members of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Responding to the question, Dr Kissi indicated that it would not be the first time a body had been exhumed and reburied, implying that such a step could become necessary if the court eventually ruled in the family's favour.

His remarks have since drawn significant attention on social media, with Ghanaians offering sharply divided views on the matter.

The Facebook video of Dr Phillip Siaw Kissi making such a remark is below.

Reactions to Kantanka's family secretary's remark

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the remarks by Kantanka's family secretary.

@Jxtjryg wrote:

"This man deserved a state burial."

@maxwell_aappiah commented:

"This man is serious."

@Gladstone_MS questioned:

"Is this really about tradition or just about settling family conflict?"

Kristo Asafo counters Adwoa Safo with receipts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the dispute involving the Kristo Asafo Mission and Sarah Adwoa Safo regarding the funding of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's 40-day memorial observance.

With over GH¢1 million in expenditures now in the public domain, the church's financial records challenged Safo's claims of sole sponsorship, raising questions about accountability and family dynamics amidst a period of mourning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh