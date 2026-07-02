Nana Aba Anamoah slammed South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after GHOne TV hosted her on Wednesday, July 1, 2026

The veteran Ghanaian media personality said people who incite hatred against others do not deserve to be treated as legitimate voices in civilised debate

Her remarks drew mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians questioning why local media gave Ngobese-Zuma a platform to speak about her movement

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Veteran Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has publicly condemned South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma following her recent interview with GHone TV on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Nana Aba Anamoah slams South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma over her interview with GHOne TV. Photo source: Nana Aba Anamoah, Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

The renowned broadcaster has described the controversial activist as a "bloodthirsty xenophobic creature who has built her public profile on fear and hostility directed at black Africans."

Nana Aba shared her views on Twitter/X on Thursday, July 2, 2026, a day after GHOne TV interviewed Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma following her involvement in the March and March anti-immigration protests in South Africa on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The broadcaster did not mince her words as she expressed her opinion about the South African activist and her actions towards immigrants living in her country.

In her post, Nana Aba raised questions about her former employer's decision to interview Jacinta, arguing that extending the courtesy of a balanced debate to individuals whom she claimed were actively spreading hatred was itself a form of harm.

She wrote:

"People who incite hatred against others don't deserve to be treated as though their views are just another side of a civilised debate."

The former GHOne TV presenter added that presenting such views as merely one perspective normalised intolerance and, in her words, "gross stupidity".

The X post of Nana Aba Anamoah reacting to GHOne TV's interview with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is below:

Nana Aba Anamoah's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from many social media users below:

Trafalgah_ wrote:

"Why would they even want to talk to her...I understand it's a media thing...but sometimes GH media should at least sacrifice not to indulge in the affairs of a maniac, a manipulator and a coward at large."

@OwusuGibson_ commented:

"But Nana, why did your people give her the platform because I was surprised o."

Madridmistress1 said:

"Thank you very much @thenanaaba, I was patiently waiting for your thoughts on that interview. God bless you 🙏."

Brytedefirstbon wrote:

"You gave her a platform? You people too. You could have interviewed the egg seller at least."

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma receives backlash from two Zimbabwean women over anti-immigration protests on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Photo source: Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faces backlash from Zimbabwean women

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faced backlash from two Zimbabwean women over her anti-immigration protests in South Africa held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

In a heated social media exchange, the two women took shots at the controversial anti-immigration activist's personal life, including making unsavoury remarks about her marriage.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared screenshots of the backlash she received from the individuals, sparking mixed reactions from numerous netizens in the comment section of her post.

Source: YEN.com.gh