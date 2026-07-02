Popular content creator and model Nara Smith has announced that her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, is currently battling cancer

The lifestyle influencer shared that the medical diagnosis was confirmed late last year after doctors discovered the disease had already spread

The mother of four stated that navigating the heavy health crisis while handling her postpartum journey and work commitments has been challenging

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International model and social media influencer Nara Smith has announced that her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, was diagnosed with cancer.

Nara Smith, a popular content creator, announces that her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, is battling cancer. Image credit: Naraaziza/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The lifestyle content creator opened up about her family's private health struggles in an emotional video update.

The 24-year-old shared the journey with her followers in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. She explained that she and her husband, fellow model Lucky Blue Smith, noticed something suspicious on the toddler late last year and immediately rushed her to the emergency room.

The Instagram post below contains the video of Nara Smith announcing her 2-year-old child’s cancer diagnosis.

Nara Smith recounts moments before medical diagnosis

Following a series of medical evaluations, including X-rays, ultrasounds, and a biopsy, doctors confirmed that the toddler was diagnosed with cancer. The medical team further informed the family that the disease had already spread, requiring immediate chemotherapy treatments.

Recalling the heartbreaking moment they visited the paediatrician, Nara Smith said:

"I just remember him going really quiet and calm … My heart dropped in that moment. I don't know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom's intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer."

The content creator shared that managing the health crisis, spending days in the hospital with Whimsy, and taking care of her three other young children while postpartum has been deeply challenging.

She noted that connecting with other parents in similar situations has brought her immense comfort and helped ease the loneliness.

Gift Oduku, a prominent Port Harcourt entrepreneur, reportedly dies from complications of bosom, lung and spine cancer. Image credit: portharcourthawties_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Gift Oduku reportedly dies from cancer complications

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the business community in Port Harcourt is in deep mourning after the tragic passing of popular entrepreneur Gift Oduku.

The young, vibrant businesswoman reportedly lost her life after a brave and gruelling battle with multiple cancer complications.

According to a poignant social media update shared on Instagram by lifestyle page @portharcourthawties__ on Sunday, June 28, 2026, the announcement of her death was made with the express permission of her immediate family and her twin sister.

Source: YEN.com.gh