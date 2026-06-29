Popular Port Harcourt-based entrepreneur Gift Oduku has tragically passed away following an intense battle with multiple forms of cancer

Her family and twin sister confirmed that she succumbed to complications arising from bosom, lung, and spine cancer

The news was shared with public permission on June 28, 2026, by a local media page that had recently checked in on her recovery progress

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The business community in Port Harcourt is in deep mourning following the tragic passing of popular entrepreneur Gift Oduku.

Gift Oduku, a prominent Port Harcourt entrepreneur, reportedly dies from complications of bosom, lung and spine cancer. Image credit: portharcourthawties_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The young, vibrant businesswoman reportedly lost her life after a brave and gruelling battle with multiple cancer complications.

According to a poignant social media update shared on Instagram by lifestyle page @portharcourthawties__ on Sunday, June 28, 2026, the announcement of her death was made with the express permission of her immediate family and her twin sister. It was indicated that Gift succumbed to severe complications tied to bosom, lung, and spine cancer.

The media platform recounted how they noticed her sudden inactivity online, prompting them to check in on her recovery, only to be met with the devastating news of her demise.

Her passing has shocked many who knew her personally or patronised her brand, highlighting the devastating impact of aggressive cancer variants.

The Instagram post below has more details about Gift Oduku's demise.

Netizens mourn the death of Gift Oduku

The announcement has drawn widespread emotional responses from customers, friends, and well-wishers, with many expressing shock over the aggressive nature of her illness.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some notable reactions below:

ok_lounge wrote with deep sorrow:

"Rest in peace, Ejima [Twin]."

soursopbrewsandblends commented:

"❤️❤️❤️ May her soul rest in peace."

wildbear21 added:

"This is so heartbreaking. May her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord."

Ms Ubani seized the moment to create awareness:

"It is well. Please, just a reminder that early detection is important."

Tejirikome expressed absolute disbelief at the diagnosis:

"Chai! Only one person???!!! Bosom, lung and spine??? Jehovah. Rest In Peace, beautiful 🙏."

Tragedy struck near Bowie, Maryland, as rescuers found a missing Piper Cherokee plane wreckage, confirming the deaths of the pilot and two passengers. Image credit: WSHU

Source: UGC

Three die in private aeroplane crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a search-and-rescue operation for a missing private plane ended in tragedy early June 21, 2026, after rescue teams found the wreckage of the aircraft, which contained three remains in a wooded area near a Maryland residential neighbourhood.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee was carrying three individuals when it went down in the woods near Bowie, Maryland, a suburb located outside Washington, D.C.

Officials confirmed that the pilot and both passengers aboard the aircraft were pronounced dead immediately after emergency responders located the crash site.

Source: YEN.com.gh