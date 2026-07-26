Ghanaian preacher Prophet Eric Boahen Uche made a third-term prediction about Donald Trump during a 31 December 2025 watch night service

Trump recently appeared with a 'Trump 2028' cap and said 'third time will be better' before later describing the comment as a joke

The resurfaced video has sparked debate among religious followers and political observers over the prophecy's significance

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A prophecy delivered by Ghanaian preacher Prophet Eric Boahen Uche at a 31 December 2025 crossover service has attracted renewed attention after United States President Donald Trump made public remarks about a possible third term in office.

Prophet Eric Uche's 2025 prediction about Donald Trump appears to have been fulfilled after his third-term remarks. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche

Source: Facebook

During the watch night service, Prophet Uche declared with conviction that Trump would pursue a return to power for a third term, despite constitutional restrictions that limit US presidents to two elected terms.

He framed the declaration as a continuation of earlier prophetic claims, noting that many had dismissed his previous forecast that Trump would return to the presidency.

Prophet Uche's Original Declaration

"Everybody was saying Donald Trump cannot become president again. I said he is coming back," the preacher said during the December 2025 service.

He then extended his prediction further, stating:

"And I'm still saying Donald Trump will go for a third term. Donald Trump."

At the time, the statement drew scepticism from many quarters, given the legal and constitutional barriers that would stand in the way of any such move.

Trump's Third-Term Comments Reignite the Debate

The prophecy has since resurfaced following recent comments by Trump, who appeared publicly wearing a "Trump 2028" cap and remarked that "third time will be better."

Donald Trump subsequently described the comment as a joke, stopping short of any formal declaration of intent.

Nevertheless, supporters of Prophet Uche have pointed to the remarks as validation of his December forecast, circulating clips from the watch night service alongside coverage of Trump's comments on social media.

It is worth noting that the US Constitution's 22nd Amendment prohibits any individual from being elected president more than twice.

Any attempt by Trump to pursue a third term would face considerable legal and constitutional challenges, and his recent remarks have not constituted an official campaign announcement.

Despite those caveats, the intersection of the resurfaced prophecy and Trump's public statements has generated significant discussion.

The Instagram video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche is below.

Appiah Stadium drags Prophet Uche

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that political commentator Appiah Stadium slammed Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche over his spiritual predictions about the Black Stars.

The NDC-aligned media personality said the man of God's prophetic claims were fabricated and threatened to expose him.

Source: YEN.com.gh