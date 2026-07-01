Enochay's family shared a heartbreaking video detailing the events that led to the popular UCC student's sudden death on June 26, 2026

His mother said he was accidentally knocked down on campus before his health took a mysterious turn, with him reporting seeing stars

The video, posted on Enochay's official TikTok page, has moved thousands of fans who mourn the loss of the popular young content creator

The family of Enoch Eshun, the physically challenged University of Cape Coast student widely known as Enochay, has broken their silence on the events that preceded his passing, sharing a deeply emotional video that has left thousands of fans in mourning.

UCC physically challenged student Enoch Eshun's family speaks, sharing circumstances leading to his death on Friday, June 25, 2026. Image credit: Enochay

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on Enochay's official Instagram page on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, roughly five family members gathered together, including his mother seated at the centre, as they addressed the public.

According to the family, Enochay had gone to campus in the days before his death when a passerby accidentally knocked him over. He was taken to the hospital, received care, and appeared to recover.

However, his mother noticed something worrying afterwards: he repeatedly told her that each time he fell asleep, he would see stars.

On Friday, June 26, Enochay went to bed, and the situation took a fatal turn under circumstances his family described as uncertain.

Some men nearby helped rush him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

His mother delivered this account directly to the camera, visibly struggling to hold herself together as other family members placed comforting hands on her shoulders.

Watch the Instagram video of Enochay's family sharing the story of his final days below:

The UCC student came to the limelight in 2025 after he was interviewed by the popular Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, about his disability.

Following the life-changing interview, Enochay was given a car by VIP Transport CEO, Agya Wiase, to aid in his movement.

He was also a talented singer who had the opportunity to perform on several stages.

Watch the YouTube video of Enochay’s interview with ZionFelix below:

Reactions to Enochay's family account on death

Fans flooded the comments with messages of condolence and tributes to the young man.

@KAJ wrote:

"Mummy, he would be very proud of your strength wherever he is. May God continue to comfort you and the rest of the family"

@Akua Buadua said:

"Enochay would never be forgotten 😢❤️. We can't see him now, but his sweet melodies are everlasting memories"

@Allswell commented:

"He had such a bright smile.. May God comfort the family and loved ones"

@Nana Adwoa Vicky added:

"🌸🌸🛍️ So sorry for your loss….. the guy in black God bless you paa ❤️"

@Nancy wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace"

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo is confirmed dead by her husband, Choirmaster. Image credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian movie industry mourned after news about Beverly Afaglo's death broke on May 24, 2026.

The actress's death came just a few days before her 43rd birthday on May 28, 2026, and had been subject to intense speculation online.

Her husband, veteran musician Choirmaster of Praye fame, announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional post on his social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh