The family of prominent fashion designer Halimatu Sadia Sanusi has announced her official funeral arrangements

The creative director passed away at the age of 33 after commanding massive respect in the fashion industry

Industry colleagues and admirers continue to send emotional messages to comfort the family during this period

The family of the renowned fashion designer, Halimatu Sadia Sanusi, has officially released her funeral arrangements.

The family of esteemed fashion designer Halimatu Sadia Sanusi announces her funeral arrangements following her untimely passing at age 33. Image credit: saadiasanusi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The tragic news of the young creative's passing has thrown the fashion community into deep mourning.

The family made the details public in an emotional statement posted on her official Instagram page, @saadiasanusi, on Thursday, July 2, 2026. The announcement appreciated the massive flood of support extended to the family since the tragedy occurred.

Family honours late Halimatu Sadia Sanusi

The late fashion icon, born in 1993, was a celebrated trailblazer who commanded massive respect in the industry.

Her brand has been widely recognised for its extraordinary creativity and purposeful designs over the years.

Sharing the update on Instagram, the family wrote:

"Forever in our hearts. 🖤 We lovingly share the funeral arrangements for our Founder and Creative Director, Halimatu Sadia Sanusi (1993–2026). Thank you for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support shown to her family and the Sadia Sanusi team. Your kindness has brought comfort during this incredibly difficult time. We continue to honour a life of purpose, excellence, and extraordinary creativity. Rest peacefully, Sadia. Your legacy lives on. 🕊️🤍 "

The Instagram post below contains details of the funeral arrangements for the late renowned Ghanaian fashion designer Halimatu Sadia Sanusi.

Late Sadia Sanusi's biography, age, career, more

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian fashion designer and entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi has reportedly died, stirring sorrow on social media.

Reports on Sadia Sanusi’s death emerged on social media on Sunday, June 14, 2026, just days before her well-promoted Kente Artistry masterclass.

Source: YEN.com.gh