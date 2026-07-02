Gospel Star Akesse Brempong Shares One-Week Memorial Details for His Late Mother, “Da Yie, Mama”
- Gospel musician Akesse Brempong has announced the official one-week memorial schedule for his late mother
- The gospel star paid an emotional tribute online, noting that her impactful life is worth every celebration
- The family has slated the one-week observation service to take place in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region
Ghanaian gospel minister Akesse Brempong has shared the official details for the one-week memorial service of his late mother, Deaconess Georgina Benchie.
The grieving recording artist posted the update on his official Instagram page with a heart-wrenching yet hopeful caption, expressing his profound gratitude for the exemplary life his mother lived.
Akesse Brempong pens touching note to mother
Writing on his Instagram account to honour her memory, Akesse Brempong added the caption:
"Your life is worth every celebration, Mama! Da yie 🙏🏿"
The one-week memorial details for Akesse Brempong's late mother are in the Instagram post below.
Family schedules one-week in Kumasi
The announcement indicated that the one-week celebration of life for Deaconess Georgina Benchie will officially be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The event is scheduled to run from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
The memorial gathering will take place at the Good Shepherd Assemblies of God Church, located at Kronum-Kwapra in Kumasi.
Fans, colleagues in the gospel music fraternity, and well-wishers are expected to attend to commiserate with the singer.
Funeral arrangements for Sadia Sanusi emerge
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of the renowned fashion designer, Halimatu Sadia Sanusi, officially released her funeral arrangements.
The tragic news of the young creative's passing has thrown the fashion community into deep mourning.
The family made the details public in an emotional statement posted on her official Instagram page, @saadiasanusi, on Thursday, July 2, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh