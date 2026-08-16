The US government has a fee waiver pathway for foreigners who cannot afford the standard Form N-400 naturalisation filing fee

USCIS allows eligible applicants to request either a reduced fee or a complete waiver when submitting their naturalisation application

Applicants seeking financial relief on the filing fee are required to submit a paper application by mail rather than file online

The United States government has confirmed that foreigners applying for citizenship through Form N-400, the Application for Naturalisation, have access to a fee waiver pathway if they are unable to meet the standard filing cost.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) states that applicants facing financial hardship may apply for either a reduced fee or a full waiver when submitting their naturalisation paperwork.

The US has a fee waiver pathway for foreigners who cannot afford the standard Form N-400 naturalisation filing fee. Credit: Robert Nickelsberg

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Applicants who wish to pursue either option cannot do so through the online filing route.

USCIS requires that they submit a physical application by post, along with the relevant waiver request form and any supporting documentation needed to demonstrate financial need.

This requirement applies whether the applicant is seeking a partial reduction or a complete exemption from the fee, effectively closing the digital filing option to anyone requesting financial relief.

The standard filing fee for Form N-400 is $710.

For many foreign nationals working through the naturalisation process, that cost represents a considerable financial burden, and the waiver provision exists to ensure that eligible applicants are not excluded solely on the basis of their inability to pay upfront.

What This Means for Applicants

The fee waiver pathway offers a practical route for those who meet the eligibility criteria but face genuine financial constraints.

By filing a paper application with the appropriate supporting evidence, qualifying individuals can still pursue citizenship without the standard fees standing as an obstacle.

USCIS has not published a universal income threshold for waiver eligibility, meaning applicants are generally required to demonstrate their financial circumstances through documentation at the time of submission.

For foreigners navigating the United States naturalisation system, awareness of this provision is an important part of understanding the full range of options available during the application process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh