Oteele's wife Gifty Nana Afriyie took to social media on August 15, 2026, to address the controversy surrounding her husband's leaked video

She strongly denied claims that she was behind the leak, accusing the actor instead of conspiring with whoever posted it

Gifty Nana Afriyie also alleged that Oteele had been involved with multiple women outside their marriage, warning him not to push her further

Kumawood actor Oteele's wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, has broken her silence following the controversy surrounding her husband's leaked video, issuing a stern warning to the actor while denying any role in the scandal.

In a video that surfaced on X on August 15, 2026, Gifty Nana Afriyie addressed a range of serious allegations, from claims she was responsible for the leak to what she described as her husband's alleged infidelity throughout their marriage.

Oteele's wife Gifty Nana Afriyie addresses allegations regarding his leaked video. Photo credit: @oteele.

Source: Facebook

Oteele's wife denies role in his leaked video

The actor's wife was visibly frustrated by suggestions, reportedly from both Oteele and sections of the public, that she had orchestrated the release of the footage. She denied any involvement outright and turned the accusation back on her husband.

"You connived with whoever posted the video and even got added to their Telegram channel. Yet you sit somewhere and accuse me of being behind it. I don't want to curse you. You know I have a lot of evidence, and if I decide to reveal certain secrets about you, I will. So don't push me. Cease fire because you know me," she said.

Her remarks came shortly after Oteele had publicly broken his silence on the matter, stating that "no one is perfect" in response to the backlash.

The TikTok video is below:

Oteele and his wife during their star-studded traditional wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @oteelewife.

Source: UGC

Gifty Nana Afriyie accuses Oteele of multiple affairs

Beyond denying the leak, Gifty Nana Afriyie levelled serious accusations of infidelity against the actor, alleging he had maintained romantic relationships with several women behind her back. She claimed he had saved one woman's contact under the name "Coconut Tree" on his phone.

"When your family rejected you, and I was taking care of you during your health challenges, where were Coconut Tree, Spendylove and Amanda? Even when your phone rings and I bring it to you, you become uncomfortable," she alleged.

She went further, warning that she holds evidence that could expose more than just the video.

"Don't bring yourself, and don't push me because the next thing that will leak may come with chats. Because of you, I had to sack all my apprentices because you always wanted to have relationships with them," she stated.

Gifty Nana Afriyie also expressed deep hurt that Oteele had not spoken to her privately before going on live television to apologise to Ghanaians, yet had reportedly been cold towards her in the aftermath.

"Before you came on live television yesterday to apologise to Ghanaians, you didn't even speak to me. Yet you are angry with me over something you did yourself," she added.

The X video is below:

Oteele apologises to his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Oteele who spoke to the public at a TikTok Live session with Bishop Ajagurajah in response to criticism over a leaked private video.

The well-known Kumawood actor apologised to God, his wife, the woman in the video and her family, and Ghanaians in general.

Oteele's acknowledgement that sin is a natural aspect of human nature sparked strong emotions from Ghanaians online, with many posting conflicting remarks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh