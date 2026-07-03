World Cup Knockout Stage: Black Stars Coach Shares Plan to Take Ghana to Round of 16
- Black Stars head coach spoke during a press conference on July 3, 2026, ahead of Ghana's World Cup knockout stage match against Colombia
- The head coach stated that the responsibility rests on the team to ensure Ghana becomes the next African nation to reach the round of 16
- Carlos Queiroz confirmed that 25 players in the squad are fully fit and ready to play in the upcoming match on July 4, 2026
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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has addressed the media ahead of Ghana's crucial World Cup knockout stage match against Colombia.
Speaking during a press conference on July 3, 2026, the coach outlined his targets for the team as they look to progress further in the tournament.
Queiroz explained that the squad bears the weight of expectations to secure a spot in the next phase of the competition. Carlos Queiroz said:
"The responsibility is on us to ensure Ghana becomes the next African nation to reach the Round of 16."
Carlos Queiroz shares Black Stars fitness update
The veteran tactician also provided an update on his players' physical condition ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.
He expressed confidence in the availability of his squad selection for the match.
“25 players are fully fit and ready to play tomorrow,” Carlos Queiroz added.
The decisive match between Ghana and Colombia is scheduled to take place on July 4, 2026.
Kojo Peprah to miss Ghana's game
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian defender Kojo Oppong Peprah will miss the Black Stars' crucial Round of 32 clash against Colombia.
Sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo reported that the 22-year-old suffered a knee injury during Ghana's 2-1 group-stage defeat to Croatia on June 27, ruling him out of the must-win encounter.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh