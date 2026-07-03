President Bola Ahmed Tinubu playfully teased his wife, First Lady Remi Tinubu, during a public gathering at the State House Banquet Hall

The Nigerian President made a humorous remark referencing his wife's recent viral comments concerning akara

The playful interaction took place on the evening of Thursday, July 2, 2026, during the Presidential Press Corps Dinner

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has caused a stir online after publicly teasing his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

President Tinubu's humorous remarks about First Lady Oluremi Tinubu during the Presidential Press Corps Dinner delight many. Image credit: lagosgist_/Instagram, Hope For Nigeria/FB

Source: UGC

The lighthearted moment occurred during the Presidential Press Corps Dinner held at the State House Banquet Hall.

While addressing the gathering on the evening of Thursday, July 2, 2026, the President humorously brought up his wife's recent public statements. He poked fun at her recent commentary regarding akara, a popular local bean cake.

“My dear wife, First Lady, Iya Alakara,” President Tinubu said.

The unexpected remark immediately drew laughter from the journalists, dignitaries, and officials present at the banquet hall.

The Facebook post below shows Nigerian President Bola Tinubu teasing his wife, the First Lady, during a public event.

Netizens react to President Tinubu teasing wife

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the President's post below:

Sarah Olobatoke said:

"It is his sense of humour for me. Life no suppose hard."

Adedayo Adejumo wrote:

"Baba oooo! The city boy. Man wey sabi 💪🏾 you sabi this game."

Mammon Sani Salawo shared:

"The man called Jagaban."

What you want commented:

"The man has turned the thing to a joke 😂😂."

Ifa Eleri Ipin added:

"Jagaban for a reason 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️. The father that father their father."

A former minister under Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Uche Nnaji, is reportedly arrested at the Abuja Airport on July 1, 2026. Image credit: Legit.ng

Source: UGC

President Tinubu’s former minister arrested

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Nigerian Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, was reportedly arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, after arriving on a chartered flight from Enugu.

According to a report by Legit.ng on July 1, 2026, Nnaji was set to be transferred into the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for questioning.

Source: YEN.com.gh