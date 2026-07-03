President Tinubu Playfully Teases First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Dinner Event, "Iya Alakara"
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu playfully teased his wife, First Lady Remi Tinubu, during a public gathering at the State House Banquet Hall
- The Nigerian President made a humorous remark referencing his wife's recent viral comments concerning akara
- The playful interaction took place on the evening of Thursday, July 2, 2026, during the Presidential Press Corps Dinner
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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has caused a stir online after publicly teasing his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.
The lighthearted moment occurred during the Presidential Press Corps Dinner held at the State House Banquet Hall.
While addressing the gathering on the evening of Thursday, July 2, 2026, the President humorously brought up his wife's recent public statements. He poked fun at her recent commentary regarding akara, a popular local bean cake.
“My dear wife, First Lady, Iya Alakara,” President Tinubu said.
The unexpected remark immediately drew laughter from the journalists, dignitaries, and officials present at the banquet hall.
The Facebook post below shows Nigerian President Bola Tinubu teasing his wife, the First Lady, during a public event.
Netizens react to President Tinubu teasing wife
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the President's post below:
Sarah Olobatoke said:
"It is his sense of humour for me. Life no suppose hard."
Adedayo Adejumo wrote:
"Baba oooo! The city boy. Man wey sabi 💪🏾 you sabi this game."
Mammon Sani Salawo shared:
"The man called Jagaban."
What you want commented:
"The man has turned the thing to a joke 😂😂."
Ifa Eleri Ipin added:
"Jagaban for a reason 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️. The father that father their father."
President Tinubu’s former minister arrested
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Nigerian Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, was reportedly arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, after arriving on a chartered flight from Enugu.
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According to a report by Legit.ng on July 1, 2026, Nnaji was set to be transferred into the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for questioning.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh