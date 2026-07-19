Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos, passed away on July 18, 2026

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, announced the death of the renowned Islamic cleric on Facebook on the same day

The late Sheikh was laid to rest at Iponri Central Mosque on Saturday afternoon in accordance with Islamic rites

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Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Shehu Gbajabiamila, one of Lagos' most revered Islamic leaders, died on Saturday morning, July 18, 2026, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The son of Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila confirms the passing of his father, the revered religious leader in Lagos. Image credit: UNRWA, Reuters

Source: UGC

The news of his passing was confirmed by his son, Ibikunle Lateef, who shared the announcement on his Facebook page that same morning, drawing an outpouring of grief from across the Muslim community in Lagos and beyond.

In keeping with Islamic burial tradition, Sheikh Gbajabiamila was laid to rest the same afternoon at Iponri Central Mosque.

Who Was Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila?

Sheikh Gbajabiamila held the title of Olori Ratibi of Lagos, a position of considerable religious authority within the city's Muslim community. The role carries responsibility for overseeing the conduct of prayer leaders across mosques throughout the Lagos area, making its holder a central figure in the spiritual life of the city's Muslim faithful.

His death has been widely described as a profound loss, with tributes flowing in from those who regarded him as not just a cleric, but a guiding presence in their faith.

Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Shehu Gbajabiamila's passing was confirmed by his son, Gbajabiamila Ibikunle Lateef, in the Facebook post below.

Muslims React to Sheikh Gbajabiamila's Passing

News of the Sheikh's death prompted an emotional response across social media, with many followers and community members expressing their grief and prayers for the departed cleric.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Okunmoyinbo Mustapha Oluwayemisi wrote:

"May Allah be pleased with his soul and rank him among the righteous ones. Aamin."

Omowunmi Agbeniga said:

"May Allah grant him the highest rank in paradise and give the family sabr."

Toheeb Kaka Olawale Tko added:

"May Allah forgive all his shortcomings."

Siyanbola Raheem wrote:

"RIP, Baba. May his soul rest in perfect peace, amen."

Omoyinka Ogedegbe Akinleye shared:

"Thank You God for a life well spent. May God Almighty comfort the entire family, home and abroad."

Tragedy strikes as 20 students returning from an excursion die in a school bus crash. Image credit: BBC, Emma 256/Facebook, galaxyfmug/Instagram

Source: UGC

20 pupils die in a bus crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 20 pupils and one adult died after a school bus carrying children from King David Junior School in Kampala crashed in eastern Uganda on Thursday evening, July 16, 2025.

The Uganda Police Force confirmed the deaths following the accident in Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a report of the crash at around 8 pm.

Source: YEN.com.gh