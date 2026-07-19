Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Islamic Community Mourns As Revered Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila Is Confirmed Dead, Details Emerge
People

Islamic Community Mourns As Revered Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila Is Confirmed Dead, Details Emerge

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos, passed away on July 18, 2026
  • His son, Ibikunle Lateef, announced the death of the renowned Islamic cleric on Facebook on the same day
  • The late Sheikh was laid to rest at Iponri Central Mosque on Saturday afternoon in accordance with Islamic rites

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Shehu Gbajabiamila, one of Lagos' most revered Islamic leaders, died on Saturday morning, July 18, 2026, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila, Olori Ratibi of Lagos, Islamic cleric death, Lagos Muslim community, Iponri Central Mosque, Islamic burial traditions, Muslim tributes, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Sheikh dies
The son of Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila confirms the passing of his father, the revered religious leader in Lagos. Image credit: UNRWA, Reuters
Source: UGC

The news of his passing was confirmed by his son, Ibikunle Lateef, who shared the announcement on his Facebook page that same morning, drawing an outpouring of grief from across the Muslim community in Lagos and beyond.

In keeping with Islamic burial tradition, Sheikh Gbajabiamila was laid to rest the same afternoon at Iponri Central Mosque.

Who Was Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila?

Sheikh Gbajabiamila held the title of Olori Ratibi of Lagos, a position of considerable religious authority within the city's Muslim community. The role carries responsibility for overseeing the conduct of prayer leaders across mosques throughout the Lagos area, making its holder a central figure in the spiritual life of the city's Muslim faithful.

Read also

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah secures bail after appearing before court

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His death has been widely described as a profound loss, with tributes flowing in from those who regarded him as not just a cleric, but a guiding presence in their faith.

Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Shehu Gbajabiamila's passing was confirmed by his son, Gbajabiamila Ibikunle Lateef, in the Facebook post below.

Muslims React to Sheikh Gbajabiamila's Passing

News of the Sheikh's death prompted an emotional response across social media, with many followers and community members expressing their grief and prayers for the departed cleric.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Okunmoyinbo Mustapha Oluwayemisi wrote:

"May Allah be pleased with his soul and rank him among the righteous ones. Aamin."

Omowunmi Agbeniga said:

"May Allah grant him the highest rank in paradise and give the family sabr."

Toheeb Kaka Olawale Tko added:

"May Allah forgive all his shortcomings."

Siyanbola Raheem wrote:

"RIP, Baba. May his soul rest in perfect peace, amen."

Read also

Major personal tragedy hits Ahafo Ano North MP Eric Agyemang-Prempeh, Ghanaians mourn

Omoyinka Ogedegbe Akinleye shared:

"Thank You God for a life well spent. May God Almighty comfort the entire family, home and abroad."
Kapchorwa bus crash, King David Junior School, school bus accident in Uganda, Sipi Falls excursion, Uganda Police Force, pupils fatalities, Kapchorwa, school tragedy, community grief, vehicle control loss incident
Tragedy strikes as 20 students returning from an excursion die in a school bus crash. Image credit: BBC, Emma 256/Facebook, galaxyfmug/Instagram
Source: UGC

20 pupils die in a bus crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 20 pupils and one adult died after a school bus carrying children from King David Junior School in Kampala crashed in eastern Uganda on Thursday evening, July 16, 2025.

The Uganda Police Force confirmed the deaths following the accident in Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a report of the crash at around 8 pm.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Gcb bank atms World cup tickets Ghana national fire service Wassce 2025 Andraya carter