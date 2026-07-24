UK Visas and Immigration published an official infographic on X outlining how applicants can access their eVisa after a decision is made

The guide covers five stages, from submitting an online visa application to verifying identity through a dedicated app

Some applicants responding to the post flagged concerns about delays and unresolved caseworker errors affecting their visa processes

UK Visas and Immigration has published a five-step guide to help visa applicants access their eVisa once a decision has been reached on their application.

The post urged anyone considering a UK visa application to screenshot the graphic for easy reference, walking readers through each stage of the process in clear, sequential order.

UK Visas and Immigration has launched a five-step guide for visa applicants to access their eVisa after receiving a decision. The infographic was posted on 23 July 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to access your UK eVisa

The process begins with submitting a visa application online through the government's official portal. Where required, applicants must also provide biometrics and verify their identity at a Visa Application Centre.

Once the application has been submitted, applicants are advised to wait for a decision notification, with UK Visas and Immigration specifically reminding people to check their junk mail folders to avoid missing the email.

Following a successful outcome, applicants must create a UKVI account through the government's eVisa portal, completing the required steps online until the account is confirmed as active.

The fourth step involves signing into that UKVI account and confirming identity using the UK Immigration ID Check app, which links the account directly to the applicant's eVisa.

Finally, applicants will receive an email notifying them that their eVisa is ready. The guidance instructs applicants to access the document online and carefully verify that all personal details are correct before travelling.

Applicant concerns surface online

While the guide was intended to simplify the process for prospective applicants, responses to the post revealed that some individuals are experiencing difficulties.

Several people raised concerns about processing delays and errors introduced by caseworkers that had not been resolved, complicating their ability to progress through the steps outlined in the guidance.

The infographic did not address how applicants in those circumstances should seek recourse, and no supplementary guidance was provided alongside the post.

UK lists student visa application documents needed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom had listed a defined set of documents students must submit as part of the student visa application process managed by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

The core documents required include a valid international passport, a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) reference number from the sponsoring institution, proof of English language ability, and evidence of sufficient funds held in a personal or family bank account for at least 28 consecutive days before the application date.

Source: YEN.com.gh