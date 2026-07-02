Ghanaian seer Karma President shared a prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah on TikTok on July 1, 2026

The seer revealed he saw the reverend minister lying in a coffin in a vision, urging him to take immediate action

The prophecy has sparked a wave of concern online, with fans pleading for Rev Owusu Bempah's safety

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian seer Karma President has issued an urgent spiritual warning to popular reverend minister Owusu Bempah, claiming he received a vision showing the clergyman inside a coffin.

Ghanaian seer Karma President shares a powerful prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah regarding an impending danger. Image credit: Karma President, Rev Owusu Bempah

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video shared on July 1, 2026, Karma President addressed the reverend directly, calling on him to act without delay.

"Our very own pastor Owusu Bempah should take immediate actions because from a vision I had, I saw him in a coffin," he said.

The seer framed his message as an act of concern rather than provocation, stressing that his visions are a spiritual calling and not an attempt to cause alarm or disrespect.

"Do not get annoyed when I see something about you concerning death because that is spiritual gift focus," he added.

His appeal to Rev Owusu Bempah to respond swiftly added a layer of urgency to the already striking claim.

Watch the TikTok video of Karma President delivering the prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah below:

Reactions to Karma president's Owusu Bempah prophecy

The prophecy drew an outpouring of concern in the comments, with many followers urging prayers for the reverend's wellbeing.

@Lovely Queenstar wrote:

"Oh, seer help papa we need him alive pls 😭😭"

@seth kwame dankwah said:

"Kama is speaking listen ooh"

@Braceless commented:

"God have mercy"

Karma President's prophecy on Beverly Afaglo

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's throwback prophecy about the late actress Beverly Afaglo has resurfaced after her death.

The controversial Ghanaian seer stated that the gods from her mother's side were bringing doom before her.

Source: YEN.com.gh