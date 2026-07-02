The Mampong Akuapem Traditional Council performed a libation ceremony during the 6th Awukudae Observation to pray for Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

The council also called for blessings on Black Stars assistant coach Desmond Ofei ahead of Ghana's Round of 32 clash of the FIFA tournament against Colombia on July 4, 2026

A video of the ceremony has gone viral online, drawing mixed reactions from football enthusiasts and Ghanaians as a whole ahead of the high-stakes World Cup fixture

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The Mampong Akuapem Traditional Council has invoked the gods for Benjamin Asare and Black Stars assistant coach Desmond Ofei, pouring libation during the 6th Awukudae Observation ahead of Ghana's Round of 32 clash against Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Mampong Akuapem Traditional Council pours libation and prays for Benjamin Asare, seeking victory over Colombia on June 4, 2026. Image credit: Ghana Black Stars, Sporty FM

Source: Facebook

The ceremony, which was shared on Instagram by SportyFM on Thursday, July 2, 2026, shows a group of men performing the traditional libation ritual, calling on ancestral spirits to guide and protect their sons as the Black Stars prepare for one of the biggest games in the country's footballing history.

Ghana face Colombia on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 1:00 am GMT in Kansas City, USA, with the team having already arrived at the venue ahead of the fixture.

Benjamin Asare has been one of Ghana's standout performers at the tournament, earning widespread praise for his heroics between the sticks during the group stage.

The Instagram video of the Mampong Akuapem Traditional Council praying for Benjamin Asare is below:

Reactions to Mampong Council's libation for Benjamin

The video drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians online, with opinions divided between scepticism, humour, and heartfelt support.

@acquah7888 wrote:

"Something like this doesn't work in football"

@acaciapendragon_ said:

"This war cup is not going to be easy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@tinashiehayford commented:

"Please, tell the gods to help him to get a team after the World Cup; we are also asking GOD in heaven to favour him🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Magic ball predicts Ghana vs Colombia match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a magic ball predicted the Ghana vs Colombia clash in the round of 32 showdown in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 4, 2026.

The two rubber balls sink spinning prediction system showed Ghana's green dots filling up the scoreboard, forecasting victory for the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh