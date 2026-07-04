Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a senior aide of Dr Bawumia, described the loss he faced after the floods that devastated the Greater Accra Region

The staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said it was only the human beings in the house who came out unharmed, but everything had been destroyed

Floods on Monday, June 29, 2026, submerged homes and triggered emergency rescues, causing significant displacement and destruction

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Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a senior aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has narrated the devastating impact of the floods which occurred on Monday, June 29, 2026, in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Communications Director to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2028 Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, he lost almost everything in his home after the rain.

Dr Bawumia’s aide, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, recounts his devastating flood ordeal. Photo credit: Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Dennis Miracles Aboagye indicated that his family would have to start from scratch.

"I have lost everything. I have nothing in my house right now. The house is empty, and we need to start all over again. As a matter of fact, the water broke the main gate, and if that water was able to pull the main gate down, it tells you the strength of the water."

"The only thing that we were able to save was the human beings in the house. The water was at the neck level, and there were children in the house," he added.

Miracles Aboagye's account comes in the wake of the recent torrential rains that triggered widespread flooding across several parts of Accra and other communities.

The floods submerged homes, businesses, roads and public infrastructure, displaced residents, disrupted transportation, destroyed properties and prompted emergency rescue operations by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service.

Several deaths were recorded due to the flood in the capital city.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh