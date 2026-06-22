Dennis Miracles Aboagye Slams Kennedy Agyapong Over Recent Attack on NPP
- Dennis Miracles Aboagye has criticised Kennedy Agyapong over his recent public remarks against the New Patriotic Party
- Aboagye warned that using threats and public ultimatums to address internal party grievances is damaging and puts the party at risk
- His comments follow Agyapong’s allegations of mistreatment within the party and his threat to expose certain individuals
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a senior aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has strongly criticised Kennedy Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, following his recent public outbursts against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
According to Aboagye, the actions and recurrent threats made by the unsuccessful presidential aspirant are damaging the reputation of the party.
In a reported by GhanaWeb, he emphasized that utilizing public ultimatums to address internal grievances is unacceptable.
Speaking during an interview on Asempa FM, Aboagye challenged the logic behind Agyapong's hostile stance, questioning whether the former lawmaker would tolerate similar behaviour from others had he won the party's presidential primary.
“If you have personal issues with people, are they the NPP? So, if he was the one who won the flagbearership and Dr. Bawumia was doing this to him, would he be happy? Why? You don't threaten the NPP," Aboagye said.
Ken's continuous threats put NPP at risk
The senior aide further explained that employing public hostility as a tool for negotiation undermines the safety and collective interests of the NPP's reorganisation.
“If you want something to be done, you don't threaten the party to get it. If you do this, you put all of us at risk,” he noted.
Aboagye’s comments follow recent remarks made by Kennedy Agyapong, in which he expressed deep dissatisfaction with certain elements within the party structure.
Ken Agyapong alleged that specific party members had wronged him, and subsequently threatened to expose damaging information about them between June and July, 2027
Bawumia to embark on nationwide campus tour
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had announced plans for a nationwide campus tour to engage tertiary students ahead of the 2028 elections.
He stressed that the party will not be intimidated by political pressure and reaffirmed its commitment to making its case to the Ghanaian public.
The NPP flagbearer also highlighted the key role of young voters and urged unity among student leaders as part of the NPP’s long-term strategy.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.