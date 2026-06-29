The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed nine flood-related deaths following Monday's devastating floods across Greater Accra

Hardest-hit areas included Alajo, Circle, Kaneshie, Madina and Spintex Road, where floodwaters submerged vehicles and homes

The University of Ghana suspended lectures, and the Ghana School of Law postponed exams as rescue teams remained deployed

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Nine people have been confirmed dead following Monday's catastrophic floods that swept across the Greater Accra Region, with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) warning the toll could rise as search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing.

Accra Floods Death Toll Rises to 9 as Rescue Operations Continue Across Greater Accra

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The casualty figure was confirmed by Alex King Nartey of the GNFS Public Relations Department during an interview on JoyNews, where he stated that the numbers reflected only cases officially verified by personnel deployed on the ground.

"So at this time now, the confirmable or confirmed figures that I have, the only case is in the case of about nine people," he said.

Nartey added that reports of additional deaths had emerged from other locations but could not yet be officially attributed to the Service.

"I'm hearing there are other deaths in other places. As of now, from my men on the ground," he said.

Emergency response teams from the GNFS, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service and other agencies were deployed across flood-ravaged communities to rescue trapped residents, evacuate vulnerable people and assist motorists whose vehicles became submerged.

Hours of torrential rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems, submerging roads, homes and businesses across Accra and leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Among the hardest-hit areas were Alajo, Circle, Kaneshie, Odaw, Adabraka, Achimota, Weija, Madina, Adenta, Lapaz and sections of the Spintex Road.

At the Circle transport terminal, floodwaters submerged dozens of commercial vehicles, forcing drivers and their mates to climb onto the roofs of their buses as they waited for water levels to recede.

The scale of the disaster prompted several institutions to halt normal operations. The University of Ghana suspended lectures and advised students to remain indoors, while the Ghana School of Law postponed scheduled examinations, citing concerns over student safety.

Several roads across the capital were rendered impassable, further disrupting commercial activities and transport services throughout the city.

The flooding has renewed pressure on authorities to address Accra's persistent drainage infrastructure challenges. Residents have called for stricter enforcement against construction on waterways and improved waste management practices to reduce the impact of future downpours.

Authorities urged the public to avoid flooded roads and waterways, comply with safety directives and report emergencies to the appropriate agencies immediately.

Emergency teams continued assessments in affected communities, with officials saying efforts remained focused on rescuing those in distress, supporting displaced residents and establishing the full extent of the destruction caused by one of the capital's worst flood events in recent years.

Source: YEN.com.gh