Popular Nigerian TikToker and influencer Hadiza Mago has reportedly passed away

Her close friend, Safiyya Yusuf, shared the news in an emotional Instagram post on July 5, 2026

Safiyya Yusuf shared that they chatted late into the night before her sudden demise

Popular Nigerian TikToker and influencer Hadiza Mago has reportedly passed away.

Her close friend, Safiyya Yusuf, shared the tragic news with social media users in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Nigerian TikToker Hadiza Mago reportedly dies as Safiyya Yusuf honours her with an online tribute. Image credit: @hadizah_mago1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Safiyya Yusuf expressed deep grief over the sudden loss, describing how they interacted late into the night before she received the news the next morning.

Friend narrates last moments with Hadiza Mago

The emotional tribute gathered a lot of attention as fans and well-wishers trooped to the comment section to offer prayers for the deceased.

"Inalillahi wa inna ilaihirraju’un😭😭😭EVERYTHING WAS FINE YESTERDAY, we were chatting talking all night till we both went to bed just to WAKE UP to see that You’re gone hadi😭💔My Sweet Angel😭💔You left a HOLE in me that will never fill up😭Allah Ubangiji Ya jikanki da Rahma, Allah Yasa kin huta, I’m deeply in pain and Unimaginably hurting😭💔ALLAH YA JIKANKI HADIZA📿🤲🏼😭," Safiyya Yusuf said.

The Instagram post below contains Hadiza Mago’s friend’s account of their final moments together.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to safiyya_yusuf's post below:

mm_hanan23 said:

"Ameen 🙏."

asiyaturh said:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

jidderh_not_found said:

"Innalillahi WA inna ilaihi raji'un may your soul rest in peace 😭😭😭."

seanjizzy said:

"Ahhhhh, one of my fav Muslim lady 🥹😭."

mer_liah04 said:

"Ya Allah😭😭, I saw her post last night. May her soul rest in peace 😭😭. This is really hard to believe, just a fan and felt this pained not to talk of her family and friends😢."

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirms the passing of Trevor Tutu, son of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, expressing deep condolences to his family. Image credit: Getty Images, Daily Sun

Source: UGC

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s beloved son, Trevor, dies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirmed the passing of Trevor Tutu, the firstborn and only son of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu.

The foundation shared the news in an official statement on Facebook on Friday, July 3, 2026.

In the statement, the foundation expressed profound grief over the loss and extended solidarity to the family during this difficult time.

Source: YEN.com.gh