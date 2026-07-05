A mystic cat that has correctly predicted the outcomes of 20 matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has backed Brazil in their Round of 16 clash

The five-time world champions will meet Norway at MetLife Stadium for a place in the quarter-finals against either Mexico or England

The feline oracle caught the attention of Ghanaian fans after accurately forecasting the Black Stars' elimination against Colombia

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Brazil have received an unusual vote of confidence ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Norway after feline oracle Nimbus Pronos backed the five-time champions to reach the quarter-finals.

The internet-famous cat, which has built a reputation for accurately predicting football results, selected Brazil to overcome the Scandinavian side in the July 5 knockout tie at MetLife Stadium.

World Cup 2026: Mysterious Cat Predicts Brazil vs Norway After Correctly Calling Ghana's Exit

Source: Getty Images

Psychic cat predicts Brazil vs Norway

In a video shared on Instagram, two bowls labelled 'Brazil' and 'Norway' were placed before Nimbus.

After briefly sizing up both options, the cat walked straight to Brazil's bowl, dipped its head inside and began eating, signalling its prediction that Carlo Ancelotti's men would progress to the last eight.

The forecast quickly went viral, with Brazilian supporters flooding social media with messages of optimism ahead of the highly anticipated encounter. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Instagram:

@pedrobonvivant wrote:

"Bless You Lord !!!!"

@fernandofarani said:

"Never waited so long for a video, now I sleep peacefully!!! I BELIEVE!!!! 🇧🇷"

@_alelucis declared:

"BRAZIL !!!🇧🇷 🇧🇷🇧🇷🔥🔥"

@loweasy concluded:

"So be it!"

What began as a light-hearted social media experiment has evolved into a phenomenon that many football followers now watch with genuine curiosity.

For those unfamiliar with Nimbus, the cat first attracted worldwide attention after correctly predicting the winner of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Since then, the feline has continued to build an impressive record, correctly calling 20 matches at the ongoing World Cup, including five knockout fixtures.

One prediction that particularly caught the attention of Ghanaians was Nimbus' accurate forecast of the Black Stars' Round of 32 defeat to Colombia, further strengthening its growing reputation among football fans.

World Cup 2026: Mysterious Cat Predicts Brazil vs Norway After Correctly Calling Ghana's Exit

Source: Getty Images

Brazil vs Norway match preview

Away from the viral predictions, both teams head into the contest in encouraging form after navigating the previous round.

Brazil showed their championship pedigree by recovering from behind to eliminate Japan in the Round of 32, while Norway booked their place in the last 16 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Côte d'Ivoire.

The stakes are even higher with a place in the quarter-finals on the line, where either Mexico or England awaits the winner.

History, however, offers Norway plenty of encouragement.

According to Opta, this will be the fifth meeting between the nations in all competitions and only their second at the FIFA World Cup.

The Vikings remain unbeaten across the previous four encounters, winning twice and drawing the other two.

Worryingly for Brazilian fans, the Seleção have been eliminated in each of their last six World Cup knockout matches against European opposition since defeating Germany in the 2002 final.

Supercomputer predicts 2026 World Cup favourites

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer has predicted its latest favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Several of football's biggest nations remain firmly in contention as the knockout stage continues.

Source: YEN.com.gh