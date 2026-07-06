Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi posted an emotional message after Ghana's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

He thanked supporters who travelled across the world or watched from home, promising the team would keep fighting for the nation

Award-winning artiste Stonebwoy, a close favourite of Zigi's, was among those who reacted to the heartfelt post

Lawrence Ati Zigi has taken to Instagram to express his heartbreak after Ghana's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the post has drawn reactions from supporters and celebrities alike, including award-winning musician Stonebwoy.

Zigi published the message on July 5, 2026, reflecting on what the tournament meant to him and the squad while acknowledging the pain of an exit that fell short of expectations.

World Cup 2026: Stonebwoy Reacts as Lawrence Ati Zigi Shares Emotional Message

Source: Getty Images

Ati-Zigi speaks on Ghana's World Cup exit

In the post, the goalkeeper opened with a prayer of gratitude before turning to the disappointment of Ghana's elimination.

He described wearing the national jersey on the world's biggest stage as the greatest honour of his career, while expressing appreciation to fans who made the journey abroad or followed from home.

"Your passion gave us strength when we needed it the most," Zigi wrote, adding that the team would continue to work hard and fight for the badge, the country, and its supporters.

Below is Zigi's emotional message after Ghana's World Cup exit, as shared on Instagram:

Stonebwoy, others react to Ati-Zigi's message

The post attracted a wave of responses from across the football and entertainment worlds.

Stonebwoy, a multiple-award-winning Ghanaian artiste and a favourite of Zigi's, left a string of applause emojis in the comments.

"👏👏👏👏"

Fellow Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil also responded, writing:

"The best 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Fatawu Issahaku, another member of the national team, added heart emojis in a show of solidarity.

@rackchasa999 cheered:

"@zigi_elikem34 🔥🔥Zigiiiii"

@charly_dgh wrote:

"👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️ you did amazing 🙌🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭"

World Cup 2026: Stonebwoy Reacts as Lawrence Ati Zigi Shares Emotional Message. Photo by Odd Andersen.

Source: Getty Images

How did Ati-Zigi perform at the World Cup?

Ati-Zigi’s World Cup campaign was shaped by both setbacks and determination as he battled through injury and pressure to deliver important performances for Ghana.

The 29-year-old began the tournament as the Black Stars’ first-choice goalkeeper but suffered a groin injury during the group-stage match against Panama, which forced him to miss fixtures against England and Croatia.

He later returned for the Round of 32 clash against Colombia, where he produced several crucial saves to keep Ghana competitive despite their elimination.

According to Fotmob data, Ati-Zigi recorded eight saves with an 88.9% save rate, conceded just one goal, and prevented 2.35 expected goals during the tournament.

While he has often faced scrutiny in national team duty, his World Cup displays strengthened his reputation as a dependable option between the posts.

Ghana’s campaign also marked a significant milestone, as the Black Stars reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.

KP Boateng criticises Ghana after World Cup exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin-Prince Boateng criticised Ghana’s performance after their narrow exit to Colombia in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32.

The former Black Stars midfielder suggested the team lacked cohesion, comparing their display unfavourably with previous tournament squads.

Source: YEN.com.gh