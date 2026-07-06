The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation announced the passing of Trevor Tutu

He was the firstborn and only son of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu

The announcement was made through an official statement on Facebook on July 3, 2026

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has confirmed the passing of Trevor Tutu, the firstborn and only son of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu.

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirms the passing of Trevor Tutu, son of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, expressing deep condolences to his family. Image credit: Getty Images, Daily Sun

Source: UGC

The foundation shared the news in an official statement on Facebook on Friday, July 3, 2026.

In the statement, the foundation expressed profound grief over the loss and extended solidarity to the family during this difficult time.

"Trevor was a son who was deeply loved, a brother woven into his sisters’ lives, a father whose children now carry him in their hearts. No words reach far enough into a loss like this. So, we stand with the family, in love and in prayer," the foundation wrote.

Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation mourns

The organisation extended its heartfelt condolences to his grieving mother, his surviving sisters, and his children.

"Our hearts are with Mam’ Leah. With his sisters, Thandeka, Naomi and Mpho. With his children, and with all who loved him. May Trevor rest in peace and rise in glory. 🖤," the statement concluded.

Social media users have since flooded the platform to share their condolences with the family.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the foundation's post below:

Tumsie Mlandu said:

"My condolences to Mama Leah Tutu and her family. Losing a member of a family is a deep pain, but for your own blood and flesh is even worse cause you always have to think that you will be buried by them. MHSRIP."

Maggie Mogapi said:

"Deepest sympathy to Mama Leah, the entire Tutu family and friends."

Sanza Sandile said:

"We celebrate the colourful life and memory of Bra Trevor Tutu - the original Yeovillite - lest we forget ✊🏾❤️ MHSRIP ."

Sandi Mtshemla said:

"Condolences 💐 to Mama & Tutu families 🙏🏾."

Vanessa Mackenzie said:

"We have no words to express how deeply sorry 😢 we are for your unimaginable loss. 💔Mom Leah🙏🏾 Thandeka, Naomi, Mpo, Trevor’s children and all who loved him 🙏🏾 we are holding you in prayers very close to our hearts. 💞 Mackenzie family. Rev Vanessa. Rev Lester. Rev. Sharon. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

The Facebook post below shares more details about the passing of Trevor Tutu, son of anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

BECE candidate and brother die in tragic accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a community in the Upper West Region was plunged into grief following a fatal road accident on the Wa-Charia road that claimed the lives of two brothers.

One of the victims was a final-year student scheduled to begin his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this week.

Source: YEN.com.gh