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Ex-florida Governor Candidate Andrew Gillum Arrested in Alabama on Illegal Substance Charges
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Ex-florida Governor Candidate Andrew Gillum Arrested in Alabama on Illegal Substance Charges

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate, was arrested in Daphne, Alabama, on Thursday on offences related to illegal substances
  • Police booked him at Baldwin County Jail on charges of possession of dangerous illegal substances, possession of illicit substance-related paraphernalia, and possession of an illegal substance
  • The arrest followed a 2020 Miami hotel incident involving Gillum, although prosecutors never charged him due to insufficient evidence

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Andrew Gillum, the former Tallahassee mayor who came within a razor-thin margin of becoming Florida's governor, was arrested last week on multiple illegal substance-related charges in Alabama.

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US Police arrest 2018 Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum over possession of an illegal substance. Image credit: TMX
Source: UGC

TMZ reported on July 7, 2026, that Gillum was taken into custody on Thursday evening by officers in Daphne, Alabama, and later booked at Baldwin County Jail.

He faced charges of possession of dangerous illegal substances, possession of illegal substance-related paraphernalia, and possession of an illegal substance, according to online police records.

The Daphne Police Department had not released details on the circumstances leading to the arrest at the time of the report.

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Andrew Gillum's history with law enforcement

This was not Gillum's first encounter with law enforcement over illegal substance-related matters.

In March 2020, paramedics responding to a call at the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach, Florida, found Gillum and another man in a disoriented state inside a hotel room.

A third individual had contacted emergency services, fearing that the man accompanying Gillum may have suffered an over use.

Body camera footage released by police afterwards showed several prescription pill bottles scattered throughout the room, along with three small bags containing methamphetamine.

Despite the findings, prosecutors declined to formally charge either Gillum or the other man present, citing insufficient evidence to establish a direct link between them and the substances, which were not found on their persons.

Andrew Gillum's Political Career

Gillum served as Mayor of Tallahassee from 2014 to 2018 before securing the Democratic nomination for the Florida governorship.

Read also

Another popular fraudster arrested by the Ghana Police after seven years on the run, details emerge

His 2018 general election contest against Republican nominee Ron DeSantis was one of the closest in Florida's recent history, with DeSantis ultimately prevailing by approximately 30,000 votes out of millions cast statewide.

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Convicted fraudster Eric Afoakwa Chad is reportedly arrested by the Ghana Police on July 6, 2026, after seven years on the run. Image credit: GhanaPoliceService, Pius Utomi Ekpei/ Getty Images
Source: Facebook

Ghana Police arrest popular fraudster Chad

Earlier, YEN.cm.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested Eric Afoakwa, popularly known as Chad, a convicted fraudster who spent seven years evading justice after being found guilty in absentia by an Accra High Court in 2019.

The Anti-Armed Robbery Unit apprehended Afoakwa on July 6, 2026, as he was preparing to flee the country.

He will now be transferred to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to begin serving his sentence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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