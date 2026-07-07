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Eric Afoakwa Chad: Ghana Police Arrest Fugitive Fraudster at Airport After 7 Years on the Run
Celebrities

Eric Afoakwa Chad: Ghana Police Arrest Fugitive Fraudster at Airport After 7 Years on the Run

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • The Ghana Police Service arrested Eric Afoakwa, known as 'Chad,' on July 6, 2026, as he prepared to leave the country
  • An Accra High Court convicted Chad in absentia in 2019, sentencing him for money laundering, fraud, and forgery
  • The EOCO had declared Afoakwa wanted after he went into hiding following his conviction on 5 out of 6 counts

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested Eric Afoakwa, popularly known as Chad, a convicted fraudster who spent seven years evading justice after being found guilty in absentia by an Accra High Court in 2019.

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Convicted fraudster Eric Afoakwa Chad is reportedly arrested by the Ghana Police on July 6, 2026, after seven years on the run. Image credit: GhanaPoliceService, Pius Utomi Ekpei/ Getty Images
Source: Facebook

The Anti-Armed Robbery Unit apprehended Afoakwa on July 6, 2026, as he was preparing to flee the country.

He will now be transferred to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to begin serving his sentence.

"The Ghana Police Service has arrested Eric Afoakwa, also known as 'Chad', who was convicted in absentia by the Accra High Court and sentenced to eight years imprisonment for money laundering, defrauding by false pretences, forgery of official documents, and tax evasion," the service said in a statement.

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Eric Afoakwa's conviction and sentence

Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa presided over the case in which Afoakwa was found guilty on five of six counts, including money laundering, fraud by false pretences, forgery of official documents, and tax evasion.

The court sentenced him to eight years' imprisonment and ordered him to refund $132,660.00 to the complainant.

Rather than face justice, Afoakwa went into hiding shortly after the verdict, prompting EOCO to formally declare him wanted.

He remained at large for seven years before his capture by the Ghana Police Service.

"On 6th July 2026, acting on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), a team from the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit arrested the convict while he was preparing to leave the country. He will be handed over to EOCO to continue the enforcement of the court’s judgment," the statement added.

His arrest comes as part of a broader pattern of enforcement action by Ghanaian security agencies against financial crime suspects.

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The Ghana Police Service has carried out several notable arrests in recent months, including those of high-profile individuals Dada Joe Remix, Kofi Boat, and Abu Trica, among others.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Dada Joe Remix's current case.

Reactions to Eric Afoakwa Chad's arrest

The announcement drew sharp public reaction, with many questioning how long it took authorities to locate Afoakwa despite his high-profile conviction.

@Pascal Prince Philip raised the concern directly:

"So my question is, it took the Ghana Police almost seven (7) years to find this fugitive? Like how? Can someone tell me why?"

@Eddy Eddys Collecxion echoed the sentiment, asking:

"Seven years: what was the former IGP doing then?"

@Abeiku Eghan took a more colourful angle, writing:

"By now, his girlfriend doesn't respect anyone. She thinks she's dating an Odogwu."

Below is a Facebook post shared by the Ghana Police Service with details of Eric Afoakwa's arrest.

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The Accra High Court dismisses Abu Trica's emergency application to halt his extradition to the US. Image credit: AbuTrica
Source: Instagram

Accra High Court dismisses Abu Trica's emergency petition

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court had dismissed a petition by businessman Abu Trica to halt his extradition to the United States.

Read also

Abu Trica's last-ditch effort to stop his extradition to the US hits major roadblock

His lawyers had filed an emergency application on July 3, 2026, but ultimately the court declined the latest legal manoeuvre in a ruling issued on July 6.

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Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

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