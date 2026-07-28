Canadian Immigration and Citizenship called on skilled healthcare and social service professionals worldwide to apply for immigration pathways to Canada

The invitation targets nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and social workers to address shortages in the country's healthcare system

Canada published a dedicated portal for qualified candidates with the training, credentials and experience to explore available immigration routes

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Canada's federal immigration authority has issued a direct call to healthcare and social service professionals abroad, inviting them to explore immigration pathways as the country works to address persistent shortages across its health system.

The agency published the invitation on 25 July 2026, specifically naming nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and social workers as the categories of professionals it is seeking.

Canada's healthcare workforce gaps

The announcement signals that demand for qualified health workers in Canada extends well beyond hospital settings.

Social service roles are included alongside clinical positions, reflecting shortages that affect community care and mental health provision as much as frontline medical services.

The immigration authority framed the opportunity as a chance for qualified individuals to advance their careers while contributing to essential services available to Canadians.

The call is directed at professionals who already hold recognised training, formal credentials and relevant work experience in their respective fields.

How to apply for Canadian immigration

Interested candidates are being directed to an where they can review available immigration pathways tailored to their professional background.

The authority has positioned the process as accessible to those ready to relocate, whether they are seeking a new professional challenge or a longer-term career move.

Canada has in recent years expanded targeted immigration programmes designed to fast-track skilled workers in sectors facing acute labour shortages. Healthcare has consistently featured among the priority areas given demographic pressures and an ageing population placing increased demand on the system.

For African professionals in the named disciplines, the invitation represents a formal and publicly promoted route to Canadian permanent residency backed by the federal government itself.

Below is IRCC’s Facebook post announcing the available job openings.

Canada seeks carpenters, skilled tradespeople

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada is seeking skilled tradespeople from Ghana and across the world, inviting carpenters, plumbers, machinists and other craftspeople to relocate and build a future in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is urging qualified tradespeople with the right training, credentials and experience to explore the country’s available immigration pathways.

Source: YEN.com.gh