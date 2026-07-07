Thames Valley Police declared Emmanuel Sakyi, a 31-year-old Ghanaian national, wanted after he failed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court for sentencing

A jury convicted Sakyi of causing the death of his seven-month-old daughter, Emmanuela, by dangerous driving on December 4, 2022, in Milton Keynes

The court handed Sakyi a 15-year prison term in his absence after he fled the crash scene and later skipped his trial

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A Ghanaian man is wanted by police in the United Kingdom after being convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for causing the death of his infant daughter through dangerous driving.

The Thames Valley Police in the UK are seeking Emmanuel Sakyi, 31, convicted of causing his infant daughter's death by dangerous driving. Image credit: First2watch TV/Youtube, iStock, PNGkey

Source: UGC

Thames Valley Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Emmanuel Sakyi, 31, who was tried and convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court without being present.

The report was shared on Instagram by Pulseghana on July 4, 2026.

The crash that claimed baby Emmanuela's life

On December 4, 2022, Sakyi was behind the wheel of a grey Peugeot 508 on a road in Milton Keynes when he drove on the wrong side of the carriageway, between the Bond Avenue and Fenny Lock roundabouts.

He collided head-on with a green Fiat 500 while recording a blood alcohol level more than two-and-a-half times above the legal drink-driving limit.

His seven-month-old daughter, Emmanuela, was in the vehicle at the time. She sustained fatal injuries, which police attributed in part to the fact that she had not been properly secured in a suitable child seat. Sakyi fled the scene on foot immediately after the collision.

The YouTube video below provides a full breakdown of Emmanuel Sakyi's case.

Emmanuel Sakyi convicted in absentia

A jury unanimously found Sakyi guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following proceedings held in his absence.

The court imposed a 15-year custodial sentence, but Sakyi has not been located since failing to attend the trial.

Thames Valley Police are now urging anyone with information about his current whereabouts to come forward and assist in their efforts to detain him.

Reactions trail Emmanuel Sakyi's case

Social media users expressed disbelief and frustration after the story circulated online.

@dufie_oppong said:

"Hmm🧐."

@thejman8gd said:

"Where is he running to?"

@issyt09 said:

"Such news never travelled...... Ghanaians people why are u doing this .... Ghana must be banned from travelling abroad."

The Ghana Police Service reportedly detain TikTok star Humble Soul amid ongoing drama with his baby mama. Image credit: iStock, Humble Soul/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Police detain TikToker Humble Soul

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul has reportedly been detained by police at Kasoa Millennium City after his baby mama, Shantel and her family had filed a complaint against him.

The State News broke the story on X on July 6, 2026, indicating that the content creator walked into the station voluntarily after learning of the complaint lodged against him.

Source: YEN.com.gh