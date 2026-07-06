Oliver Barker-Vormawor dismissed circulating reports that Abu Trica's emergency appeal had been dismissed or concluded

The lawyer disclosed that the case is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, July 9, when he will appear for proceedings

Barker-Vormawor also disclosed that he has not yet been granted access to Abu Trica and does not know his whereabouts

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Lawyer for Ghanaian social media personality Abu Trica, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has provided a fresh clarification on the ongoing extradition proceedings involving his client, following widespread reports circulating on social media.

Abu Trica's lawyer gives clarity on reports of his extradition appeal being dismissed, sharing an update on the case after a court appearance on July 6. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview shared by Tina News on Monday, July 6, 2026, after a court appearance, Barker-Vormawor clarified that reports suggesting Abu Trica’s appeal has been dismissed are inaccurate and do not reflect the current status of the case.

He explained that the situation stems from an earlier ruling by the court which blocked or halted an initial application connected to the extradition process.

Following that decision, the legal team proceeded to file an emergency appeal challenging the ruling.

However, recent media reports had claimed that the appeal itself had been dismissed by the court.

Barker-Vormawor has now firmly denied those claims, stressing that no such decision has been made regarding the appeal.

He clarified that the appeal remains active before the court and is yet to be determined. According to him, the legal process is still ongoing and will continue at the next scheduled court session.

The lawyer further disclosed that the matter has been adjourned to July 9, when he is expected to appear before the court for the next stage of proceedings.

His comments come amid growing public interest and conflicting reports surrounding the extradition case, which involves efforts to transfer Abu Trica to the United States over allegations linked to fraud-related offences.

Barker-Vormawor added that despite formally writing to the Attorney General, the legal team has still not been granted access to their client and has yet to meet with him.

The Instagram video of Abu Trica's lawyer speaking about his extradition case is below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's extradition update

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions to the latest update on Abu Trica's extradition case.

@Apescogh wrote:

"The lawyer should let Abu plead guilty and be willing to help in investigations to get the sentence reduced. That's the smart thing to do now."

@Elormonline said:

"No matter how many applications you file, Abu will go to jail. Everyone must pay for their crimes."

@AutoGigx commented:

"The lawyers should just tell Abu Trica the truth that he would be jailed."

Court grants Abu Trica GH₵30million bail

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court granted Abu Trica bail of GH₵30million bail amid his ongoing extradition woes.

The businessman's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, announced the latest development in the legal case on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh