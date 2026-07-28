Sarah Adwoa Safo disclosed in an interview that 48 bullets were fired into her car in a recent shooting incident

Despite the attack, the former MP insisted that her late father Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's burial will proceed as planned on Thursday, July 30, 2026

Her brother Safo Akofena had announced the cancellation of the burial in a press conference on Monday, July 27, 2026

Ghanaian politician and former minister Sarah Adwoa Safo has opened up about the recent terrifying assassination attempt on her life, claiming that 48 bullets were fired into her vehicle during a recent attack.

Adwoa Safo claims 48 bullets were fired at her car and vows to bury her father on July 30 despite her brother Safo Akofena's annulment. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo, Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with journalist Saddick Adams on Angel TV on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Adwoa Safo described surviving what appeared to be a targeted shooting, saying she emerged unharmed despite the sheer volume of gunfire directed at her car.

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP also recounted the near-tragic incident and shared an update on her current condition after travelling abroad for medical treatment.

Adwoa Safo defies brother over father's burial

During the interview, Adwoa Safo made a declaration regarding the funeral of her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the legendary Ghanaian inventor and founder of Kantanka Automobile.

She made clear that she intends to proceed with the burial on Thursday, July 30, 2026, as originally scheduled, brushing aside her brother and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission Safo Akofena's attempt to call it off.

She said:

"I am stating categorically that on the 30th, we are going to Gomoa to bury my late father. On the 31st of July, we will come to the Independence Square to hold the funeral service. On the 8th of August, we will go to Kumasi for the thanksgiving service."

"For anyone who is saying it won't come on, I am saying, with God as my witness, that he should give all of us strength and life and that on Thursday, July 30th, the burial will happen."

Adwoa Safo noted that she was making her latest declaration on two specific reasons, which she called on the public to judge if they were not reasonable.

The former MP also spoke about her brother Akofena and other family members' previous funeral arrangements and their non-participation in planning her late father's 40-day observance and upcoming burial.

Adwoa also denied claims that she had personally decided to hold her late father's burial without the involvement of others.

Her public comments come a day after her brother Safo Akofena announced at a press conference on Monday, July 27, 2026, that the funeral arrangements had been cancelled and that the previously announced date would not stand.

The move appeared to deepen what has become a very public family dispute over how Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's legacy and final rites should be handled.

Adwoa Safo's refusal to stand down places the two siblings on a direct collision course ahead of the contested date.

She showed no sign of backing away from her position despite both the threat to her physical safety and the pressure from within the family.

The Instagram video of Adwoa Safo speaking about the shooting incident and her father's burial on Angel TV is below:

Safo Akofena addresses feud with Adwoa Safo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Safo Akofena addressed his feud with sister Adwoa Safo, which stemmed from their late father's burial arrangements.

He also detailed the bitter demands and failed reconciliation attempts he has made amid the ongoing family dispute.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh