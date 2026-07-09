Canada Issues Strong Caution to Foreigners on Document Fraud, Lists 6 Consequences
- Canadian Immigration and Citizenship issued a public warning about the serious legal consequences of submitting false documents
- The agency listed passports, visas, diplomas, birth certificates and police certificates among documents that must not be falsified or altered
- Applicants caught misrepresenting information face a ban from Canada for at least 5 years, removal from the country and a permanent fraud record
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Canada's immigration authority has issued a firm public warning to all foreign nationals seeking to enter or remain in the country.
It has stated that submitting false or altered documents to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) constitutes a serious criminal offence.
The warning was published on the official Canadian Immigration and Citizenship Facebook page on July 8, 2026, and outlined the full range of documents affected, as well as the penalties applicants risk if they engage in what the agency formally terms misrepresentation.
What counts as document fraud in Canada
According to IRCC, misrepresentation covers a broad category of falsified or altered materials submitted during an immigration application.
These include passports and travel documents, visas, entry and exit stamps, language test results, proof of employment or job offers, letters of acceptance from educational institutions, tuition receipts and transcripts, diplomas and degrees, proof of relationships such as marriage or birth certificates, police certificates, court documents and DNA test results.
Applicants are required to answer all medical questions truthfully during their examinations, and any false information provided to a panel physician is considered fraud.
Additionally, lying about the length of physical presence in Canada when applying for a permanent resident card renewal or citizenship also falls under the definition of fraud.
Consequence of presenting false documents to IRCC
IRCC has set out potential consequences for anyone found to have submitted false documents or information.
The penalties for engaging in document fraud include:
- Your application could be refused.
- You could be banned from Canada for at least five years.
- You could have a permanent record of fraud with IRCC.
- Your temporary or permanent resident status, or Canadian citizenship, could be revoked.
- You could be banned from applying for citizenship for five years.
The agency emphasised that applicants bear full responsibility for the accuracy of all information in their submissions, even when a representative or interpreter completes the application on their behalf.
IRCC noted that its enforcement focus is directed at identifying those who are responsible for committing fraud, rather than penalising individuals who may have been victims of fraudulent representatives.
Below is the Facebook post by IRCC issuing the cautioning foreigners on document fraud
Canada invites skilled migrant workers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's immigration authority had introduced a targeted pilot programme offering skilled foreign workers a pathway to permanent residence.
The beneficiaries will get the opportunity to work in six rural Francophone minority regions across the country.
The Francophone Community Immigration Pilot, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), aims to support regions facing labour shortages by attracting skilled migrants who are willing to settle outside major urban centres.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh