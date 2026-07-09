USCIS began enforcing a stricter signature policy on July 10, 2026, giving the agency authority to deny applications outright

Under the new rule, USCIS can reject a case even after it has been accepted for processing, and may keep the filing fee

US-based immigration lawyer Elisa Kumadey warned applicants that an incorrect signature could cost thousands of dollars and valuable time

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is set to begin enforcing a tougher signature policy on July 10, 2026, introducing consequences that go well beyond the simple rejection applicants previously faced when forms were improperly signed.

US-based immigration lawyer Elisa Kumadey issued an urgent warning to applicants on July 9, 2026, outlining the scope of the change and urging anyone preparing to file to review their documents carefully before submission.

USCIS is set to implement a stricter signature policy from July 10, 2026, where incorrect signatures can lead to outright denials. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the new USCIS signature rule means

Under the updated policy, USCIS now has the authority to deny an application outright if it determines that a signature is invalid, rather than merely returning it to the applicant for correction.

Critically, this applies even to cases that have already been accepted for processing, meaning applicants can no longer assume that an initial acceptance offers any protection against later denial.

The financial consequences are equally significant. In certain circumstances, USCIS may retain the filing fee and decline to refund it alongside the rejection, meaning a signature error alone could result in the loss of thousands of dollars.

"This means that sometimes as simple as an incorrect signature could cost you thousands of dollars and also valuable time," Kumadey said.

Lawyer urges applicants to act before filing

Lawyer Kumadey stressed that applicants should not assume they will be given an opportunity to correct errors after submission.

The previous practice of receiving a rejection with the chance to resubmit no longer applies reliably under the stricter framework.

The US under President Donald Trump has tightened laws surrounding travel to the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

She advised anyone uncertain about whether their forms are correctly prepared to consult a qualified immigration attorney before filing, rather than risk a denial that could jeopardise their case entirely.

"Before you file an immigration application, make sure all requirements are fulfilled, signature is completely complete and corrected. Do not assume you will get another chance to fix it," Kumadey said.

The policy change was published in the Federal Register and represents a significant shift in how USCIS handles procedural errors on immigration applications nationwide.

The new rule could affect various USCIS applications and petitions, including:

Green card applications (Form I-485)

Work permit applications (Form I-765)

Travel document applications (Form I-131)

Family-based petitions (Form I-130)

Employment-based petitions (Form I-140)

Naturalisation/citizenship applications (Form N-400)

Below is Elisa Kumadey's Facebook post on the implementation of the new signature rule

US to implement rule affecting international students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US is set to implement a new rule that would dismantle the long-standing Duration of Status (D/S) system used for F-1 student visa holders and J-1 exchange visitors.

Currently, F-1 and J-1 visa holders are permitted to remain in the United States indefinitely, provided they stay enrolled in their programmes, make satisfactory academic progress, or participate in authorised Optional Practical Training (OPT).

The proposed rule would remove that arrangement entirely, ensuring that students and exchange visitors would instead be admitted for a fixed period of up to four years.

Source: YEN.com.gh